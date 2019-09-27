Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Saul and Mary Perez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Mateo James Perez, September 18

Steven and Jenna Angeline of Conway, a daughter, Emma Grace Angeline, September 19

Daniel and Laura Kopko of Murrells Inlet, a son, Owen Daniel Kopko, September 20

Brent Calvin and Lindsey Wolf of Conway, a daughter, Mikayla Crescent Calvin, September 20

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Michael and Ashley Baker of Georgetown, a son, Michael Eugene Baker, September 16

Conway Medical Center

Nicole Willingham of Surfside Beach, a son, Jordan Pierre Willingham, September 13

Alisher Sakhibov and Nigina Sakhibova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Saida Nusratilloyeva, September 13

Shaheem Stephens and Shamice Vereen of Conway, a daughter, London Shy’Rianna Stephens, September 15

Fany Soriano Lopez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carlos Roberto Puerto Soriano, September 15

Keystone Lorow and Kylie Neverett of Conway, a daughter, Brinzlee Kimberly Ann Lorow, September 16

Matthew Frazier and Diamond Davis of Conway, a daughter, Ma’Leyah Di’Mani Frazier, September 16

David and Mary Kathryn Smith of Conway, a son, Isaiah Wade Smith, September 16

Benjamin and Stacy Miller of Conway, a daughter, Camryn Leigh Miller, September 16

Alan Juarez and Royann Blanton of Conway, a son, Adriel Rafe Juarez Blanton, September 16

Heribel Garcia-Aguirre and Arnulfo Cornejo-Pineda of Mullins, a son, Angel Cornejo-Garcia, September 17

Stephen and Tiffany Kovacs of Conway, a daughter, Skylar Jane Kovacs, September 17

Ryan Kelly and Kaylee Bond of Myrtle Beach, Twins, a son, Dylan James Kelly and a daughter, Delaney Ann Kelly, September 17

Ernest Powell and Martina Jacobs of Conway, a daughter, Khloe Angelica Powell, September 18

Darrell Gowans and Bessie Frazier of Conway, a son, Dakari Draymene Gowans, September 18

Edgar Alfredo Cruz Perez and Sonya YohanaAguare Ixoy of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Daleyza Sophia Cruz Aguare, September 19

Josh Rabon and Savannah Todd of Conway, a son, Harlan Porter Rabon, September 19

Matthew and Erin Blake of Georgetown, a daughter, Emilee Jane Blake, September 19

Shanice Wilson of Conway, a son, Jovaris O’neal Bland, September 19

Ryan Williams and Kaitlin Sidorsky of Conway, a son, Luca James Williams, September 19

Tiffany Lynn Hardwick of Conway, a son, Lim Marcus Hardwick, September 19