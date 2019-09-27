Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Saul and Mary Perez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Mateo James Perez, September 18
Steven and Jenna Angeline of Conway, a daughter, Emma Grace Angeline, September 19
Daniel and Laura Kopko of Murrells Inlet, a son, Owen Daniel Kopko, September 20
Brent Calvin and Lindsey Wolf of Conway, a daughter, Mikayla Crescent Calvin, September 20
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Michael and Ashley Baker of Georgetown, a son, Michael Eugene Baker, September 16
Conway Medical Center
Nicole Willingham of Surfside Beach, a son, Jordan Pierre Willingham, September 13
Alisher Sakhibov and Nigina Sakhibova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Saida Nusratilloyeva, September 13
Shaheem Stephens and Shamice Vereen of Conway, a daughter, London Shy’Rianna Stephens, September 15
Fany Soriano Lopez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carlos Roberto Puerto Soriano, September 15
Keystone Lorow and Kylie Neverett of Conway, a daughter, Brinzlee Kimberly Ann Lorow, September 16
Matthew Frazier and Diamond Davis of Conway, a daughter, Ma’Leyah Di’Mani Frazier, September 16
David and Mary Kathryn Smith of Conway, a son, Isaiah Wade Smith, September 16
Benjamin and Stacy Miller of Conway, a daughter, Camryn Leigh Miller, September 16
Alan Juarez and Royann Blanton of Conway, a son, Adriel Rafe Juarez Blanton, September 16
Heribel Garcia-Aguirre and Arnulfo Cornejo-Pineda of Mullins, a son, Angel Cornejo-Garcia, September 17
Stephen and Tiffany Kovacs of Conway, a daughter, Skylar Jane Kovacs, September 17
Ryan Kelly and Kaylee Bond of Myrtle Beach, Twins, a son, Dylan James Kelly and a daughter, Delaney Ann Kelly, September 17
Ernest Powell and Martina Jacobs of Conway, a daughter, Khloe Angelica Powell, September 18
Darrell Gowans and Bessie Frazier of Conway, a son, Dakari Draymene Gowans, September 18
Edgar Alfredo Cruz Perez and Sonya YohanaAguare Ixoy of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Daleyza Sophia Cruz Aguare, September 19
Josh Rabon and Savannah Todd of Conway, a son, Harlan Porter Rabon, September 19
Matthew and Erin Blake of Georgetown, a daughter, Emilee Jane Blake, September 19
Shanice Wilson of Conway, a son, Jovaris O’neal Bland, September 19
Ryan Williams and Kaitlin Sidorsky of Conway, a son, Luca James Williams, September 19
Tiffany Lynn Hardwick of Conway, a son, Lim Marcus Hardwick, September 19
