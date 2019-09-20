Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Hunter and Kaitee Floyd of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Emillia Ruth Floyd, September 14
Conway Medical Center
Chris and Heather Partridge of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brooke Avery Partridge, September 9
Chris and Rachel Jackson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Andrew Richard Jackson, September 10
Heather Shannon of Marion, a daughter, Lehea Inez Shannon, September 10
Liam and Tammy Pierce of Surfside Beach, a son, Nolan Leonidas Pierce, September 10
Jakara Gee of Conway a son, Braelyn O’neil Richards, September 11
Jonathan and Alison Capps of Conway, a son, Hampton Briggs Capps, September 11
Mario Antonio Menjivar Rosales and Yeni Roblero of Myrtle Beach, a son, Abraham Menjivar Roblero, September 11
Marty Williams and Raney Alston of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jayden Assad Williams, September 11
Aaron and Kaitlyn Brown of Myrtle Beach a son, Cameron Luke Brown, September 11
Brian Collins and Emilee Drew of Conway, a daughter, Everleigh Rose Collins, September 12
Henry and Penny Baker of Conway, a son, Brigs McKinnon Baker, September 12
Matthew and Shannon Baughman of Conway, a son, Axel Jordan Baughman, September 12
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
