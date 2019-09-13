Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Dr. KellyWright and Alyssa Wright of Myrtle Beach, a son, Wrigley Oliver Wright, August 28
Richard Brown and Heather Sparks of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Skylar Brown, August 29
Jeff Piasecki and Tiffany Petruzzelli of Surfside Beach, a son, Jameson Reid Piasecki, August 29
Isaac and Ashley Larrowe of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Embree Jaedyx Larrowe, September 3
Kalin Jones and Ashely Collins of Myrtle Beach, a son, Karter Avery Jones, September 4
Patrick and Kimberly Sports of Georgetown, a daughter, Gracie Lee Sports, September 4
Chauncey and Kendra Gardner of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Cahja Destiny Gardner, September 5
Conway Medical Center
R.A. Johnson III and Janie Johnson of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Anna Louise Johnson, August 31
Danielle Gillen of Myrtle Beach, a son, Nikolas William Gillen, September 3
Teryll Alston and Johnnie Robinson of Conway, a son, Aiden A’Laruc Alston, September 3
Aikeli Boles and Ashley Carter of Loris, a son, Carson Leo Boles, September 3
Joseph and Gleason DeLuca of Conway, a daughter, Willow James DeLuca, September 4
Quinton Owens and Lakisha Small of Conway, a daughter, Jahia Jahzara Owens, September 4
Timothy and Brittany Brown Jr of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Damiana Faye Brown, September 5
Stefan Hannah and Keondre Sumpter of Conway, a son, Elijah Stefan Hannah, September 7
Carlos Roy and Stephanie Hiland of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lexie Rain Peralta, September 7
Zachary and Grace Hardee of Conway, a daughter, McKinleigh Rose Hardee, September 8
Christoher Hardy and Tetyana Tulekbayeva of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brienne Anya Hardy, September 9
