Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Dr. KellyWright and Alyssa Wright of Myrtle Beach, a son, Wrigley Oliver Wright, August 28

Richard Brown and Heather Sparks of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Skylar Brown, August 29

Jeff Piasecki and Tiffany Petruzzelli of Surfside Beach, a son, Jameson Reid Piasecki, August 29

Isaac and Ashley Larrowe of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Embree Jaedyx Larrowe, September 3

Kalin Jones and Ashely Collins of Myrtle Beach, a son, Karter Avery Jones, September 4

Patrick and Kimberly Sports of Georgetown, a daughter, Gracie Lee Sports, September 4

Chauncey and Kendra Gardner of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Cahja Destiny Gardner, September 5

Conway Medical Center

R.A. Johnson III and Janie Johnson of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Anna Louise Johnson, August 31

Danielle Gillen of Myrtle Beach, a son, Nikolas William Gillen, September 3

Teryll Alston and Johnnie Robinson of Conway, a son, Aiden A’Laruc Alston, September 3

Aikeli Boles and Ashley Carter of Loris, a son, Carson Leo Boles, September 3

Joseph and Gleason DeLuca of Conway, a daughter, Willow James DeLuca, September 4

Quinton Owens and Lakisha Small of Conway, a daughter, Jahia Jahzara Owens, September 4

Timothy and Brittany Brown Jr of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Damiana Faye Brown, September 5

Stefan Hannah and Keondre Sumpter of Conway, a son, Elijah Stefan Hannah, September 7

Carlos Roy and Stephanie Hiland of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lexie Rain Peralta, September 7

Zachary and Grace Hardee of Conway, a daughter, McKinleigh Rose Hardee, September 8

Christoher Hardy and Tetyana Tulekbayeva of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brienne Anya Hardy, September 9

