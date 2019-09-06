Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Michael Adams and Moon Bobo of Surfside Beach, a son, Braxton Bryce Adams, August 19
Ryan and Amber Matthews of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jaxon Ryan Matthews, August 21
Timothy Simpson and Brittany Shaw of Georgetown, a daughter, Ta’Liyah Aubrielle Simpson, August 23
Justice Blocker of Murrells Inlet, a son, King Jace Blocker, August 25
Makayla Blayne Weightman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kyxin Baylin Nori Clark, August 26
Brandon Whidden and Brittany Long of Surfside Beach, a son, Jaxson Scott Long, August 27
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Justin and Katie Gainey of Andrews, a daughter, Kagin Grace Gainey, August 18
Conway Medical Center
Ethan and Blair Gibbins of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Adaline Savannah Gibbins, August 20
Stephen and Laura Singleton of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Evelyn Rose Singleton, August 20
Ataizia Telford of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kainon Douglass Jones, August 20
Christopher Mollica and Anne Waters of Conway, a son, Leo Stone Mollica, August 21
Robert Todd and Heather Mishoe of Conway, a daughter, Victoria Grace Todd, August 21
Jamie Nelson and Shaunice Gaines of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Madison Jamie Gaines-Nelson, August 22
David and Racheal Keyes of Conway, a daughter, Dayla Mae Elizabeth Keyes, August 23
Jhannoye Mitchell and Chassity Williams of Conway, a daughter, Joy Lolita Mitchell, August 23
Derrik and Faith Squires of Conway, a son, Colson Thomas Squires, August 23
Josh and Jodee Carroll of Conway, a son, Joshua James Carroll, August 24
Miguel Angel Gutierrez Castro and Belkis Osiris Osorto Zelaya of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alexia Victoria Gutierrez Osorto, August 26
Joseph Peter and Lauren Sheeley Mazurkiewicz III of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Zoë Jean Mazurkiewicz, August 26
Dominque Campbell Sr and Virginia Howe of Marion, a daughter, Dynesty Denise Campbell, August 28
Nathan and Tamra Almeida of Longs, a daughter, Carrington Eliette Almeida, August 28
Tevon Bellamy and Sequoia Powell of Conway, a daughter, Suri Tianna Bellamy, August 28
Alexander Dulay and Leah Boulware of Conway, a son, Xander Gene Dulay, August 29
Louis and Alicia Fowler of Green Sea, a daughter, Autumn Rain Fowler, August 29
Matthew and Anna Gandee of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jesse Duke Gandee, August 29
Storm Taylor of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Avah Namiah Colllins, August 29
Logan and Ashlyn Vermeer of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kyle Knox Vermeer, August 30
Robert and Amanda Dempsey of Loris, a son, Noah Alexander Dempsey, August 30
Joseph and Kristy Emsley of Murrells Inlet, a son, Jaxon Emsley, August 30
Zechariah and Taylor Price of Conway, a daughter, Mia Marie Price, August 31
Luther and Misty Johnson of Conway, a daughter, Cathryn Lynn Johnson, August 31
Joe and Whitney Edge of Galivants Ferry, twin sons, Hayes Edge and Huxley Edge, August 31
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
