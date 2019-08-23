Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Conway Medical Center
Tyler and Taylor Blackburn of Conway, a son, Braxton Tyler Blackburn, August 12
Cliff Pierre-Louis and Allysia Nicole Love of Myrtle Beach, a son, Piercen Scott Pierre-Louis, August 13
Ta’Saun Martin and Marzella Ebert of Conway, a daughter, Sienne KimberleyEbert, August 13
Brandon Prawl and Amber Oliver of Conway, a daughter, Bailee Prawl, August 13
Jonathan and Codi Español of Loris, a son, James Anthony Español, August 14
Matthew and Carley Zeglin of Conway, a daughter, Heidi Monroe Zeglin, August 14
Julio Cesar Ruiz and Veronica Reyes Paz of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Saydi Yarely Ruiz Reyes, August 15
Chase and Ashley Thompson of Conway, a son, Thiesyn Wes Thompson, August 15
Dylan and Angela Foster of Myrtle Beach, a son, Lennox Joseph Foster, August 15
Caleb and Kelly Morris of Conway, a daughter, Morrigan Charlotte Morris, August 15
Teresa Gaddy of Conway, a son, Anthony Michael Gore Jr, August 16
Matthew Maclellan and Amber Duncan of Conway, a son, Asher Levon Maclellan, August 16
Lane McLeod and Cynthia Perez of Conway, a son, Everette Jackson McLeod, August 17
Desiree D. Daniels of Conway, a daughter, Za’Riah Lashay Daniels, August 18
Joseph and Kasie Nickles of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Isla Maria Nickles, August 19
