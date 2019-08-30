Community Holiday Closings for Labor Day

The following agencies will be closed for Labor Day.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water & Sewer

▪ HTC

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacale Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Colleges/universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

Schools

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Other Services

▪ Grand Strand Senior Center

▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs

▪ Horry County Council on Aging

▪ J Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪ New Horizons HASCI Center

▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicles

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule, but administrative offices will be closed.