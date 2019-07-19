Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Dakota Hunt and Ashley Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Rhiannon Alice-Kay Hunt, July 10
Michael Smith and Aubree Betterini of Myrtle Beach, a son, Michael Patrick Smith Jr, July 12
Conway Medical Center
Timothy Capps and Emily Newmann of Conway, a daughter, Piper Leigh Capps, July 6
Joseph Casto and Mikayla Bryant of Myrtle Beach, a son, Levi Christopher Bryant, July 9
Windle and Jennifer Skipper Jr of Myrtle Beach, a son, Windle Lafayette Skipper III, July 9
Jarek and Tracy Szule of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jonathan Michael Szule, July 9
Kevin and Gwen Cox of Conway, a son, Walton James Cox, July 9
Charlie and Mackenzie Thompkins of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Porter Grace Thompkins, July 10
Emilio Estevez and Sarah King of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emilia Rose Estevez, July 10
Ja’Quentin Legette and Daisha Clayburn of Mullins, a daughter, Ivy Machelle Legette, July 10
Jonathan and Caitlyn Dean of Loris, a son, Sawyer Lee Dean, July 10
Brian Tyrone Lewis II and Shaquanta Faye Davis of Mullins, a daughter, Summer Bri’Elle Lewis, July 11
Robert and Jessica Ellis of Loris, a daughter, Grace Alivia Ellis, July 11
Udsom de Souza Gomes and Isabella dos Santos Alves Rodrigues of Myrtle Beach, a son, Richard Gomes Alves, July 11
Ashley Cooper of Aynor, a daughter, Aliza Faye Cooper, July 12
Ronnette Smith of Marion, a son, Nakari Smith, July 13
Danny and Kenesha Woodberry of Conway, a son, Joel DaShawn Woodberry, July 14
Yasir Khan and Caitylyn Howard of Conway, a son, Ezekiel Jamaal Khan, July 15
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments