Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Dakota Hunt and Ashley Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Rhiannon Alice-Kay Hunt, July 10

Michael Smith and Aubree Betterini of Myrtle Beach, a son, Michael Patrick Smith Jr, July 12

Conway Medical Center

Timothy Capps and Emily Newmann of Conway, a daughter, Piper Leigh Capps, July 6

Joseph Casto and Mikayla Bryant of Myrtle Beach, a son, Levi Christopher Bryant, July 9

Windle and Jennifer Skipper Jr of Myrtle Beach, a son, Windle Lafayette Skipper III, July 9

Jarek and Tracy Szule of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jonathan Michael Szule, July 9

Kevin and Gwen Cox of Conway, a son, Walton James Cox, July 9

Charlie and Mackenzie Thompkins of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Porter Grace Thompkins, July 10

Emilio Estevez and Sarah King of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emilia Rose Estevez, July 10

Ja’Quentin Legette and Daisha Clayburn of Mullins, a daughter, Ivy Machelle Legette, July 10

Jonathan and Caitlyn Dean of Loris, a son, Sawyer Lee Dean, July 10

Brian Tyrone Lewis II and Shaquanta Faye Davis of Mullins, a daughter, Summer Bri’Elle Lewis, July 11

Robert and Jessica Ellis of Loris, a daughter, Grace Alivia Ellis, July 11

Udsom de Souza Gomes and Isabella dos Santos Alves Rodrigues of Myrtle Beach, a son, Richard Gomes Alves, July 11

Ashley Cooper of Aynor, a daughter, Aliza Faye Cooper, July 12

Ronnette Smith of Marion, a son, Nakari Smith, July 13

Danny and Kenesha Woodberry of Conway, a son, Joel DaShawn Woodberry, July 14

Yasir Khan and Caitylyn Howard of Conway, a son, Ezekiel Jamaal Khan, July 15

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

