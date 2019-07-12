Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Dominick Carangelo and Jessica Lamb of Surfside Beach, a son, Dominick Louis Carangelo Jr, June 25
Conway Medical Center
Andres Bucup Son and Andrea Moreno Vazquéz of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Amalia Sofia Bucup Moreno, July 1
Stedman McRae and Margaret Tiggett of Conway, a daughter, Kami J’Nea McRae, July 1
Mitchell and Magan Benton of Conway, a son, Miles Joseph Benton, July 2
Angela Estela Gomez Gomez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Zoe Alejandra Gomez Gomez, July 2
Matthew and Taylor Robinson of Conway, a daughter, Tinsley Nichole Robinson, July 3
Donald Simmons and Brittney Eisman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kayden Jerome Simmons, July 3
Jonas Perez Perez and Emma Arias Salguero of North Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emily Roxana Perez Arias, July 4
Ammon Malasky and Amanda Chambers of Anyor, a son, Elijah David Malasky, July 4
Johnathan Craig and Rebecca Soper of Conway, a son, Johnathan Taylor Craig II, July 5
Nada Hachem of Myrtle Beach, a son, Elai Ali Chemayssani, July 7
Ethan Thompson and Dennise Nickelson of Conway, a son, Julian Charles Thompson, July 8
Javon and Stormy Tobias of Conway, a daughter, Honnesty Javonna Tobias, July 8
