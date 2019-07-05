Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Meredith Venters of Georgetown, a daughter, Montand Marie Venters, June22
Dominick Corangelo and Jessica Lamb of Surfside Beach, a son, Dominick Louis Corangelo Jr, June 25
Chris and Amy Medeiros of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zachary Kai Medeiros, June 26
Conway Medical Center
Carson Green of Myrtle Beach, a son, Justice Wyatt Johnson, June 21
Jeremy and Brittany McNeil of Conway, a daughter, Aulora Elizabeth McNeil, June 22
Stevie and Natalie Warren of Conway, a daughter, Hadlee Brynn Warren, June 22
Doroteo Lopéz Najéra and Mariela Elizabeth Pérez Lopéz of Conway, a daughter, Emely Andrea Lopéz Pérez, June 24
Richard and Meghan Williams of Conway, a son, Johnson Parker Williams, June 24
Lonnie and Britney Vereen of Conway, a daughter, Everly Rose Vereen, June 25
Remeisha Johnson of Marion, a son, Kahari Jy’Re Robinson, June 25
Tim and Loren Hutson of Conway, a son, Caleb Luke Hutson, June 25
Tykeem Rashan Jomal Sumpter and Amaris Smiling of Sumter, a daughter, Amila Iysland Sumpter, June 25
Dustin and Lauren Sandwick of Conway, a son, Kayden Sandwick, June 26
Kollin Butler and Kelsey Mitchell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Karson Reid Butler, June 27
Matthew Woodberry and Janelle Ceasar of Gresham, a son, Kaiden Matthew Woodberry, June 27
Brennan McClead and Nicolina Barr of Conway, a daughter, Davina Elizabeth-Faye McClead, June 27
Nicholas Bartholf and Haley Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elliana Grace Bartholf, June 28
Brad and Andrea Skipper of Conway, a son, Ryker Lee Skipper, June 29
