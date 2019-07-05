Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Meredith Venters of Georgetown, a daughter, Montand Marie Venters, June22

Dominick Corangelo and Jessica Lamb of Surfside Beach, a son, Dominick Louis Corangelo Jr, June 25

Chris and Amy Medeiros of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zachary Kai Medeiros, June 26

Conway Medical Center

Carson Green of Myrtle Beach, a son, Justice Wyatt Johnson, June 21

Jeremy and Brittany McNeil of Conway, a daughter, Aulora Elizabeth McNeil, June 22

Stevie and Natalie Warren of Conway, a daughter, Hadlee Brynn Warren, June 22

Doroteo Lopéz Najéra and Mariela Elizabeth Pérez Lopéz of Conway, a daughter, Emely Andrea Lopéz Pérez, June 24

Richard and Meghan Williams of Conway, a son, Johnson Parker Williams, June 24

Lonnie and Britney Vereen of Conway, a daughter, Everly Rose Vereen, June 25

Remeisha Johnson of Marion, a son, Kahari Jy’Re Robinson, June 25

Tim and Loren Hutson of Conway, a son, Caleb Luke Hutson, June 25

Tykeem Rashan Jomal Sumpter and Amaris Smiling of Sumter, a daughter, Amila Iysland Sumpter, June 25

Dustin and Lauren Sandwick of Conway, a son, Kayden Sandwick, June 26

Kollin Butler and Kelsey Mitchell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Karson Reid Butler, June 27

Matthew Woodberry and Janelle Ceasar of Gresham, a son, Kaiden Matthew Woodberry, June 27

Brennan McClead and Nicolina Barr of Conway, a daughter, Davina Elizabeth-Faye McClead, June 27

Nicholas Bartholf and Haley Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elliana Grace Bartholf, June 28

Brad and Andrea Skipper of Conway, a son, Ryker Lee Skipper, June 29

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

