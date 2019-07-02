Community
Holiday Closings 4th of July
The following agencies will be closed July 4th.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water & Sewer
▪ HTC
▪ ▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank Of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacale Financial Partners
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ Synvous Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Other Services
▪ Conway Adult Day Care
▪ Grand Strand Senior Center | Closed July 4th & 5th
▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs
▪ Horry County Council on Aging
▪ J Bryan Floyd Community Center
▪ New Horizons HASCI Center
▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center
▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicles
The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed.
Comments