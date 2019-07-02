Community Holiday Closings 4th of July

The following agencies will be closed July 4th.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water & Sewer

▪ HTC

▪ ▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacale Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Other Services

▪ Conway Adult Day Care

▪ Grand Strand Senior Center | Closed July 4th & 5th

▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs

▪ Horry County Council on Aging

▪ J Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪ New Horizons HASCI Center

▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center

▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicles

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed.