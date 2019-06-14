Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Jonathan and Briael Chadwell of Surfside Beach, a son, Elias Preston Chadwell, June 2
Brian and Summer Hughes, a son, Casen Crew Hughes, June 3
Tylar and Sarah Conner-Cronin of Georgetown, a daughter, Alyssa Jean Cronin, June 5
Morgan Sprinkle and Chris Crittings of of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Madelynn Mary Crittings, June 5
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Derrick and Jessica Tompkins of Georgetown, a daughter, Alexa Bradlee Tompkins, June 7
Conway Medical Center
Apryl Frank of Aynor, a daughter, Ariyana Tenae Frank-Tindal, May 31
Rayon Walters and Jasmine Herstine of Conway, a son, Rayen Walters, June 3
Joshua and Crystal Rollings of Conway, a daughter, Adlee Faith Rollings, June 4
Izayia Good and Linnette Wingfield of Myrtle Beach, a son, Emmett Zay Good, June 4
Hunter and Taylor Dorman of Conway, a daughter, Ella-Kate Flynn Dorman, June 5
Rob and Amber Moretto of Conway, a son, Asher Maze Moretto, June 5
Demetri Jical Wilburn and Arionna Zykia Swinton of Conway, a son, Kyro Jical Wilburn, June 6
Daniel and Sheri Tanner of Myrtle Beach, a son, Dallas Orion Tanner, June 7
Marcus Trevor and Tawyon McGill of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Madisyn Jaliyah McGill, June 7
Dana Gamble and Kimberly Ann Manley of Conway, a daughter, Aaliyah Ann Gamble, June 9
Brett and Candice Dabbs of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ameila Lake Dabbs, June 9
Manuel Uribe and Iris Martinez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yuritzy Uribe Martinez, June 9
Joseph Pandolfo and Elyse Jouett-Howard of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maesyn Aaliyah Jouett, June 10
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
