Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Adam Scott and Danielle Vereen of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Hallie Kate Scott, May 24

Daniel Gardner and Jean Cook of Conway, a daughter, Honestii Aliyah Gardner, May 25

Candaci Marshall of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aven Jase Coles, May 27

Steven and Whitney Glenn of Conway, a daughter, Sadie Lynn Glenn, May 28

Rya Lewis and Jennie Boone of Conway, a son, Lawson Hugh Lewis, May 28

Ronald and Sarah Montgomery II of Conway, a daughter, Sydney Quinn Montgomery, May 28

John and Chloe Andrews of Conway, a son, Wyatt Jonathan Andrews, May 29

Larry Maple Jr and Evangeline McDonald of Conway, a daughter, Samiya Royalty Maple, May 29

Joseph and Lauren Timms III of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lily Caroline Timms, May 30

Alonza Louis Vereen and Alissa airel Lorene Franklin of Myrtle Beach, a son, Alonza Louis Vereen Jr, May 30

Michael Huey and McKayla Stamey of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Raelynn Juniper Huey, May 30

Jamie and Crystal Cook of Loris, a son, Kross Arthur Cook, May 31

Travis and Leah Leasure of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Hadassah Grace Leasure, May 31

Jesse Eagle and Haley Zajac of Conway, a daughter, Charli Lilian Eagle, June 1

Michael and Kari Keyser of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joby Brooks Keyser, June 3

Kyle and Autumn Suggs of Conway, a son, Kase Kyle Suggs, June 3

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com