Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Jesse Alberts and Jessica Beasley of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Izabella-Marie Tyler, May 24
Garrett and Heidi Spencer of Myrtle Beach, a son, Maverick Robert Spencer, May 26
Conway Medical Center
Jonathan Norris and Karissa Grimm of Conway, a son, Ivan Prossie Norris, May 21
Barry and Blakely Roof of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Calie Anne Roof, May 21
Kevin and Carolyn Kelley of Conway, a son, Wilderness Ethan Kelley, May 21
Oslin Barahona and Yessica Argueta of Myrtle Beach, a son, Matthew Daniel Barahona Argueta, May 21
Marcus Long and Ashley Killman of Conway, a son, Munroe Elijah Long, May 21
Grant Theodore and Charlye Nobles Richardson of Conway, a son, Barnes Theodore Richardson, May 21
Miles and Rachel Kelly of Conway, a daughter, Carria Reese Kelly, May 21
John Hagen and Hannah Barefoot of Conway, a daughter, Harper Grace Hagen, May 22
Dominic Snyder and Julianna Hurst of Conway, a daughter, Paisley Jean Snyder, May 22
Brandon Soles and Jessica Faircloth of Conway, a daughter, Graycelynn Layne Soles, May 22
Nataly Ferreira Dos Santos Reis of Myrtle Beach, a son, Noah Santos Reis Silva, May 22
Drew and Natalie Bennett of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Scarlett Monroe Bennett, May 23
Josh and Karla Jones of Loris, a son, Jaxson Wade Jones, May 23
Ibrokhim Urdabaev and Gavkhar Urdabaeva of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Imona Ismoilova, May 23
Jamion Ford and Kelia Gerald of Conway, a son, Elijah Rodrece Ford, May 23
Jairo Pereira Jr and Nicolette Lanigan of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alycia Sue Pereira, May 23
Elton Johnson and Emily Kolodziej of Conway, a daughter, Lola Delaney Johnson, May 23
Edward Hill and Sandra Jordan of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ja’King O’brian Hill, May 23
Edward Smalls and Kalea Douglas of Conway, a son, Kaeden Emmitt Smalls, May 24
Yediel Gonzalez and Emma Barr of Conway, a son, Jedziah Gabriel Gonzalez, May 24
Osiel Sacalxot and Cecilia Perez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Isaias Gael Sacalxot Perez, May 24
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
