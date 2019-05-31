Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Jesse Alberts and Jessica Beasley of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Izabella-Marie Tyler, May 24

Garrett and Heidi Spencer of Myrtle Beach, a son, Maverick Robert Spencer, May 26

Conway Medical Center

Jonathan Norris and Karissa Grimm of Conway, a son, Ivan Prossie Norris, May 21

Barry and Blakely Roof of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Calie Anne Roof, May 21

Kevin and Carolyn Kelley of Conway, a son, Wilderness Ethan Kelley, May 21

Oslin Barahona and Yessica Argueta of Myrtle Beach, a son, Matthew Daniel Barahona Argueta, May 21

Marcus Long and Ashley Killman of Conway, a son, Munroe Elijah Long, May 21

Grant Theodore and Charlye Nobles Richardson of Conway, a son, Barnes Theodore Richardson, May 21

Miles and Rachel Kelly of Conway, a daughter, Carria Reese Kelly, May 21

John Hagen and Hannah Barefoot of Conway, a daughter, Harper Grace Hagen, May 22

Dominic Snyder and Julianna Hurst of Conway, a daughter, Paisley Jean Snyder, May 22

Brandon Soles and Jessica Faircloth of Conway, a daughter, Graycelynn Layne Soles, May 22

Nataly Ferreira Dos Santos Reis of Myrtle Beach, a son, Noah Santos Reis Silva, May 22

Drew and Natalie Bennett of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Scarlett Monroe Bennett, May 23

Josh and Karla Jones of Loris, a son, Jaxson Wade Jones, May 23

Ibrokhim Urdabaev and Gavkhar Urdabaeva of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Imona Ismoilova, May 23

Jamion Ford and Kelia Gerald of Conway, a son, Elijah Rodrece Ford, May 23

Jairo Pereira Jr and Nicolette Lanigan of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alycia Sue Pereira, May 23

Elton Johnson and Emily Kolodziej of Conway, a daughter, Lola Delaney Johnson, May 23

Edward Hill and Sandra Jordan of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ja’King O’brian Hill, May 23

Edward Smalls and Kalea Douglas of Conway, a son, Kaeden Emmitt Smalls, May 24

Yediel Gonzalez and Emma Barr of Conway, a son, Jedziah Gabriel Gonzalez, May 24

Osiel Sacalxot and Cecilia Perez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Isaias Gael Sacalxot Perez, May 24

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com