Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Joshua and Lauren Momper of Carolina Forest, a son, Adam Joshua Momper, May 3

Todd O’Dell and Tequira Isom-Brandon of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Issac Brandon-O’Dell, May 14

Kevin and Ceairra Cast of Myrtle Beach, a son, Erik James Cast, May 17

Conway Medical Center

Letarsha Washington of Conway, a son, Kwa’dell Omarion Bowman, May 15

Steven Rogowski and Megan Bonfert of Conway, a daughter, Sophia Patricia Rogowski, May 15

David and Ashlee Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Paislee Thomas, May 16

Clara Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ella Rosalie Johnson, May 17

Devonte and Whitney Williams of Conway, a daughter, Journey Marie Williams, May 19

Blakely Skipper and Earon Jordan of Conway, a son, Winston Blakely Skipper, May 20

James and Shawna Carbaugh of Myrtle Beach, a son, Mason James Carbaugh, May 20

Emilio Escalante Zafra and Monserrat del Carmen Cruz Ceballos of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emily Escalante Cruz, May 20

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com