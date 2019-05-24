Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Joshua and Lauren Momper of Carolina Forest, a son, Adam Joshua Momper, May 3
Todd O’Dell and Tequira Isom-Brandon of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Issac Brandon-O’Dell, May 14
Kevin and Ceairra Cast of Myrtle Beach, a son, Erik James Cast, May 17
Conway Medical Center
Letarsha Washington of Conway, a son, Kwa’dell Omarion Bowman, May 15
Steven Rogowski and Megan Bonfert of Conway, a daughter, Sophia Patricia Rogowski, May 15
David and Ashlee Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Paislee Thomas, May 16
Clara Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ella Rosalie Johnson, May 17
Devonte and Whitney Williams of Conway, a daughter, Journey Marie Williams, May 19
Blakely Skipper and Earon Jordan of Conway, a son, Winston Blakely Skipper, May 20
James and Shawna Carbaugh of Myrtle Beach, a son, Mason James Carbaugh, May 20
Emilio Escalante Zafra and Monserrat del Carmen Cruz Ceballos of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emily Escalante Cruz, May 20
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
