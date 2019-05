Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Samantha Lester and Vincent Collareta of Myrtle Beach, a son, Enzo Collareta, May 7

Jeffrey Leichter and Shannon Harris-Leichter of Murrells Inlet, a son, August Henry Leichter, May 8

Conway Medical Center

Chelsey and Jessica Martin of Conway, a son, Josiah James Martin, May 4

Dustin and Candace Pearson of Conway, a daughter, Cardie Rae Pearson, May 4

Scott and Jacqueleen Anderson of Conway, a son, Aaron James Lucas Anderson, May 5

Daniel and Cherrie McDaniels of Conway, a son, Daniel Lee McDaniels II, May 6

Lauren Clyburn of Conway, a daughter, Ryleigh Grace Clyburn, May 6

Daniel Faehr and Emily Chestnut of Conway, a son, Easton Rivers Faehr, May 6

Jorge Jesus Rodriguez Santos and Ursulina Oropeza Guevara of Conway, a son, John Yeison Rodriguez Oropeza, May 7

Britney Renee Hemingway of Conway, a daughter, Ble’synn Joyonna Hemingway, May 7

Raymond and Jessica Olivencia of Conway, a daughter, Raelynn Rose Olivencia, May 7

Maxwell Herrett and Heather Banning of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ansley Joan Herrett, May 7

Josh Lindsey and Mckenzie Sharpe of Conway, a son, Beckham Matthew Lindsey, May 8

Ryan Kuemmer and Melissa Jones of Conway, a son, Logan James Kuemmer, May 8

Travis Heil and Taylor Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Haisley Madisyn Heil, May 8

Neil Triplett and Mackenzie Carlson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Brantley Allan Triplett, May 8

Chad Morrow and Heather Haynes of Nichols, a daughter, Graylyn Ansley Morrow, May 8

Shanti Gettys of Conway, a son, Nathan Hill, May 8

Aaron and Teri Napier of Surfside Beach, a son, Aaron Cole Napier, May 8

Jennifer Amaya of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elyanna Juliet Colon, May 9

Harold Ford and Sha’kemma Pearson of Gresham, a daughter, Nyla Payton Ford, May 10

Josh and Sarah Kosinski of Conway, a daughter, Emma Hayes Kosinski, May 11

Donald and Kayla Judy of Conway, a daughter, Elsie Renee Leigh Judy, May 11

Bobby Eaddy and Shaquita Richardson of Marion, a son, Josiah Avery Eaddy, May 12

Oscar Aguirre and Tania Rangel of Conway, a son, Bruno Demian Aguirre Rangel, May 13

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com