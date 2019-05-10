Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Christopher and Kayla Richardson of Conway, a son, Case Garner Richardson, April 29

Marvin Lee and Marissa Simons of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maelani Marabelle Lee, April 30

John and Keara Comiskey IV of Conway, a daughter, Luna Josephine Comiskey, April 30

Breonalee Smith of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aaliyanna Grace Smith, April 30

Christov and Shauntell Henry of Myrtle Beach, a son, Christov Nicholas Henry Jr, April 30

Noah Handon and Katelyn McCarthy of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jahsiah Christopher Handon, April 30

Christopher Moore and Logan Larrimore of Conway, a daughter, Britton Lake Moore, May 1

Kadie Lyons of Conway, a daughter, Brynnleigh Grace Norman, May 1

Chase and Lauren Hooks of Nichols, a daughter, Tillman Hooks, May 1

Chadwick Finkley and Briana Morris of Conway, a daughter, Malia Naveen Finkley, May 2

Richard and Ashley Lavigne-Soucie Sr of Conway, a son, Richard Lawrence Lavigne-Soucie Jr, May 2

Shackeel and Yenitza Coleman of Conway, a son, Jaelin Keel Coleman, May 2

Jeremy and Deborah Galloway of Conway, a daughter, Brynlee Rae Galloway, May 2

Ricky Jones and Cheyenne Anderson of Conway, a son, Ricky Lynn Jones III, May 2

Henry Gregg and Kattie Richardson of Conway, a son, Tru’th Kamar Gregg, May 2

José Gnagel Garrido Olvera and Miriam Torrez Cortez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Angel Alexander Garrido Torrez, May 3

Shane Hucks and Sara Lorey of Conway, a sonk, Phelix Hucks, May 3

Tyheerah Ware of Conway, a daughter, Ameerah Surah Smith, May 3

Victor Joel Lopez Linares and Carmen Isabel Villatoro Ayala of Conway, a daughter, Marbella Kristhell Lopez Villatoro, May 5

