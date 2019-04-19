Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Santonia Allen Sr and Kayonia Lindsey of Myrtle Beach, a son, Santonia Garris Allen Jr, April 11
Brandon and Taylor McCracken of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nataleigha Kaylynn-Grace McCracken, April 11
Conway Medical Center
Danny Enmanuel Castillo-Casteneda and Belquis Mari Chaver-Banegas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Valeri Milagros Castillo Chaver, April 7
James Moss Jr and Eboni Colbert of Conway, a son, Jaxson Lynn Moss, April 8
Latarsha Smith of Conway, a daughter, Serenity Diane Shannon, April 9
Preston Shepherd and Sarah Harrelson of Conway, a daughter, Isabelle Lynn Harrelson, April 9
Jose Lopez and Haley Harris of Myrtle Beach, a son, Archer Flynn Lopez, April 10
William Kent and Jessika Hucks Rogers of Aynor, a daughter, Raelynn Kynnedi Rogers, April 11
Jose J Garcia Cruz and Yuridiana Acosta Rosario of Conway, a son, Axel Garcia Acosta, April 11
Dustin and Mekayla Townsend of Myrtle Beach, a son, Weston Levi Townsend, April 11
Gage Jessup and Samantha Mason of Conway, a daughter, Adylyn Ni’kole Jessup, April 14
Lauren Clements of Conway, a son, Owen Patrick Clements, April 14
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments