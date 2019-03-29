Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Shawn and Elizabeth Galippo of Surfside Beach, a son, Brody Beesley William Galippo, March 17
Bailey Chandler and Kaleigh Morrison, a son, Van Ayres Chandler, March 19
Brandon and Brittany Ellis of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Amelia Grace Ellis, March 22
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Luis and Katherine Miranda of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brooke Juliet Miranda, March 22
Justin and Ashley Reid of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nora Sparrow Reid, March 24
Conway Medical Center
Kenique Coke and Kendra Jackson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kyra Michelle Coke, March 19
Juan Casimiro Hernandez and Blance Grajales of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Valentina Casimiro Grajales, March 19
Andrew Bergen and Kristen Cavanagh of Myrtle Beach, a son, Lucas Martin Bergen, March 19
James and Cassidy Hastings of Galivants Ferry, twin sons, Easton James Hastings and Ellis Carter Hastings, March 20
Ryan Perritt and Amber English of Conway, a son, Mason Anthony Ray Perritt, March 20
Dominga Criselia Gonzalez de Leon of Myrtle Beach, a son, Emanuel de Jesus Gonzalez de Leon, March 20
Daniel and Amber Brown of Conway, a son, Hayes Jensen Brown, March 20
Charlie Drew and Shelby De Fosse of Conway, a daughter, Saylor Lynn Drew, March 21
Shameeka Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ty’Quan Richard Thomas, March 21
David and Kelly Grissett of Conway, a daughter, Sarai Shinee Grissett, March 21
Anthony Calloway II and Keante Taylor of Conway, a son, Antwan O’Neal Taylor, March 22
Walter M. and Vyone Showers Jr of Myrtle Beach, a son, Walter M. Showers III, March 22
Brandon Leonard and Jessie Kuhns of Conway, a son, Linkin Leonard, March 22
Justo Cesar Espinoza Escobar and Anilda Elizabeth Fernandez Gomez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Estefany Nicole Espinoza Fernandez, March 22
Felipe Turquiz and Estela Macario-Macario of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zaqueo Turquiz, March 24
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments