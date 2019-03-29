Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Shawn and Elizabeth Galippo of Surfside Beach, a son, Brody Beesley William Galippo, March 17

Bailey Chandler and Kaleigh Morrison, a son, Van Ayres Chandler, March 19

Brandon and Brittany Ellis of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Amelia Grace Ellis, March 22

Luis and Katherine Miranda of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brooke Juliet Miranda, March 22

Justin and Ashley Reid of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nora Sparrow Reid, March 24

Conway Medical Center

Kenique Coke and Kendra Jackson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kyra Michelle Coke, March 19

Juan Casimiro Hernandez and Blance Grajales of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Valentina Casimiro Grajales, March 19

Andrew Bergen and Kristen Cavanagh of Myrtle Beach, a son, Lucas Martin Bergen, March 19

James and Cassidy Hastings of Galivants Ferry, twin sons, Easton James Hastings and Ellis Carter Hastings, March 20

Ryan Perritt and Amber English of Conway, a son, Mason Anthony Ray Perritt, March 20

Dominga Criselia Gonzalez de Leon of Myrtle Beach, a son, Emanuel de Jesus Gonzalez de Leon, March 20

Daniel and Amber Brown of Conway, a son, Hayes Jensen Brown, March 20

Charlie Drew and Shelby De Fosse of Conway, a daughter, Saylor Lynn Drew, March 21

Shameeka Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ty’Quan Richard Thomas, March 21

David and Kelly Grissett of Conway, a daughter, Sarai Shinee Grissett, March 21

Anthony Calloway II and Keante Taylor of Conway, a son, Antwan O’Neal Taylor, March 22

Walter M. and Vyone Showers Jr of Myrtle Beach, a son, Walter M. Showers III, March 22

Brandon Leonard and Jessie Kuhns of Conway, a son, Linkin Leonard, March 22

Justo Cesar Espinoza Escobar and Anilda Elizabeth Fernandez Gomez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Estefany Nicole Espinoza Fernandez, March 22

Felipe Turquiz and Estela Macario-Macario of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zaqueo Turquiz, March 24

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

