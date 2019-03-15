Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Charlie Bryant III and Brittany Bossman of Murrells Inlet, a son, Jayden Michael Bryant, March 4
Bryan Lefevre and Amanda Hartman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joshua Wayne Lefevre, March 4
Mason Meenach and Kailey Ronk of Myrtle Beach, a son, Grayson Lane Meenach, March 6
Conway Medical Center
Capresha Spain and Dominique Willis of Conway, a daughter, Aubree Neveah Spain, March 4
Jeffery and Elizabeth Robinson of Loris, a son, Ayden Todd Robinson, March 5
Jose Arriaga and Andrea Acan of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ian Daniel Arriaga Acan, March 5
Russ and Larissa Luce of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ryland Russell Luce, March 5
Antonio Long and Madison Tyler of Conway, a son, Aayden Jeremiah Long, March 7
Kevin and Kayla Wiggins of Loris, a son, Luke James Wiggins, March 7
Nick and Lauren Jackson of Conway, a son, Oakland Lee Jackson, March 7
Kyle and Hunter Smith of Loris, a son, Kyle Bennett Smith, March 7
David and Ginger Hardwick of Conway, a daughter, Bailey Elizabeth Hardwick, March 7
Summer Bullock of Conway, a daughter, Kitsianna “Kitsi” Tegan, March 8
Kassandra Ramos of Myrtle Beach, a son, Stetson Jay Alexander Smith, March 9
Jose Morales and Reyna Gomez of Conway, a daughter, Samara Luisa Morales Gomez, March 11
Michale and Ashley Farrington of Conway, a daughter, Lillian Mae Farrington, March 11
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
