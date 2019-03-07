Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Michael Walsh and Brittany Wright of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Audrey Frances Walsh, February 27
James and Carli Belk of Surfside Beach, a son, Gunnar James Belk, February 28
Conway Medical Center
Davin Rogers and Jasmine McNeily of Conway, a daughter, Jayla Leilani Rogers, February 23
Preston and Elizabeth Brittain of Conway, a son, Thomas Cepree Brittain II, February 26
Blake Altman and Lainey Avant of Conway, a daughter, Brayleigh Mae Altman, February 26
Barrett Neeley and Sandra Newton of Myrtle Beach, a son, Mavric Barrett Neeley, February 26
Lloyd and Jessica Martin of Galivants Ferry, a son, Gavin Daniel Wesley Martin, February 26
Erica Woolsey of Myrtle Beach, a son, Xavier Malachi Rodriguez, February 27
Michael Williams and Patricia Reason of Conway, a son, Elijah Monroe Williams, February 27
Bryan Hardee and Erica Fuqua of Conway, a daughter, Mazzy Harper Hardee, February 27
Carlos Omar Villaherrera and Marleny Yadira Lopez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Justin Omar Villaherrera Lopez, February 27
Brad Mincey and Lyndsay Anderson of Conway, a daughter, Ava AnneMichael Anderson, February 27
Elena Cux of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Magdelyn Belen Hernandez Cux, February 27
VaCaria Juliet Keller-Dabner of Conway, a daughter, Adalynn Rosalee Brown Chafin, February 27
Marian Ferguson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, K’lynn Laniah Ferguson, February 28
Kent Gray and Janessa Cochran of Conway, a son, Peyton Jayce Gray, March 1
Jessica Nordman of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Ava Von Nordman, March 1
Xavier Smith and Mashandra Brown of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Xania Elaine Smith, March 2
Dyshaila Wilson of Conway, a daughter, Jaceair Demar Bellamy, March 3
Brian and Karin Booth of Longs, a son, Connor Patrick Booth, March 3
Q’vante Long and Breanna Wilson of Conway, Twin daughters, Aaliyah and Naomi Long, March 3
Avery Rabon and Destiny Green of Conway, a daughter, Carmen Alexa Rabon, March 4
Daniel and Jessica Brown of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Berkeley Elizabeth Brown, March 4
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
