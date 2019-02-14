Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Christopher Crabtree and Julia Cowland of Murrells Inlet, a son, Owen Joseph Adam Crabtree, February 5
Jeffrey and Mary Carman Isenberg of Myrtle Beach, a son, James “Mason” Isenberg, February 6
Michael and Erinn Bullock of Murrells Inlet, a son, Davis Michael Bullock, February 7
Conway Medical Center
TaMaaz Wilson and Dejah Palmer of Conway, a son, Adrian Amari Wilson, February 4
Joseph and Kindal Clardy of Aynor, a son, Weston Bryan Clardy, February 4
Michael and Whitney Coe of Conway, a son, Waylon Eugene Coe, February 5
Emily Bellamy of Conway, a son, Kingston Izzy A’mir Bellamy, February 5
Alyssa Bohm of Conway, a son, Lincoln Anthony Broskie, February 6
Mar’Quasia America Myers of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Amari Ty’Shir Johnson, February 6
Jamie Cornwell of Aynor, a daughter, Jozie LeeAnne Richardson, February 6
Peirce Spain and Genae Williams of Conway, a son, Logan Quinton Spain, February 6
Krystal Counts of Conway, a son, Kyrie Andre Claiborne, February 7
Brandon Johnson and Katie Harrison of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kinlee Elizabeth-Rose Johnson, February 7
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
