Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Tarus and Amber Stanley of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Kiava Stanley, January 22
Ryan and Tracy White of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Harrelson Elizabeth White, January 27
Herbert and Abigail King of Pawleys Island, a son, Michael Reign King, January 30
Chad and Ashley Sullivan of Murrells Inlet, a son, Brooks Matthew Sullivan, February 2
Conway Medical Center
Timothy Wood and Harley Kesner of Conway, a daughter, Isabella Grace Wood, January 29
Corey and Chery Stevens of Conway, a daughter, Novi Jo Stevens, January 29
Gerodie and Tiffany Graham of Longs, a daughter, Genesis Sariah Graham, January 29
Dustin and Kellie Rowland of Murrells Inlet, a son, Kason Kyle Rowland, January 29
Juan Gabriel Diego Martin and Ursala Lopez Aguirre of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Greyci Estela Diego Martin, January 29
Bonnie Hopkins of Conway, a son, Lukas John Hopkins, January 30
Zachary And Tanya Reffey of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ellie Noelle Reffey, January 31
Dustin Luffman and Bobbie Jo Fenske of Bolivia, NC, a daughter, Olivia Grace Luffman, January 31
Samantha Moore of Conway, a daughter, Bryleigh Janese Mcknight-Moore, February 2
Julio Cesar Peña Garcia and Maria Lourdes Govea of Conway, a son, Cesar Matteo Peña Govea, February 4
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
