Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Antwon Johnson and Jordan Bliss of Conway. a daughter, Lenyx Emory Johnson, January 23
Malcolm and Julianna Brown of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ellie Sophia Brown, January 23
Derek and Brittany Childs of Murrells Inlet, a son, Deagan Childs, January 23
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Joshua and Danielle Hayes of Andrews,, a son, Peyton Hayes, January 24
Conway Medical Center
Joseph Riggs and Chelsea Billingsley of Conway, a son, Joshua Lance Riggs, January 18
Patrick and Erica Hardee of Loris, a daughter, Emma Ainsley Hardee, January 21
Hydeia Goodman of Loris, a son, Scotty MacNeil Nealy, January 21
Otoniel Zapot and Ilenne De Los Santos of Conway, a son, Matias Alexander Zapot De Los Santos, January 21
David Anthony and Casey Skipper of Conway, a daughter, Saylor Gray Skipper, January 22
Tourus and Amber Stanley of Conway, a daughter,, Kiara Stanley, January 22
William and Makayla Hodges Jr of Conway, a son, Lukas Reid Hodges, January 22
Phil and Lindsay Pampani of Conway, a son, Cannon Joseph Pampani, January 22
Brandon Norman and Holly Davidson of Conway, a son Finnlee James Norman, January 23
Marceius Bethea and Margie Dudding of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bentlee Michael Maurice Bethea, January 23
Jerimiah and Beth Pensinger of Conway, a daughter, Elizabeth Mae Pensinger, January 23
Rubi Tablada Perez of Conway, a daughter, Arlette Tablada, January 23
Gonzalo Rodriguez Diaz and Violeta Aleli Ariza Ariza of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jacob Rodriguez Ariza, January 23
Steven and Erin Ward of Conway, a daughter, Addie Grace Ward, January 24
Jimmy Huggins and Kassidy Hunt of Conway, twin sons, Jamison Hubert Huggins and Coltson John Huggins, January 24
Lakendra Jones of Galviants Ferry, a daughter, Kennadi Mariah Sherman, January 25
Frederick Boyd IV and Grace Dollar of Conway, a daughter, Brenli Grace Boyd, January 25
Jerry Burleson and Samantha Athey of Conway, a daughter, Olivia Grace Burleson, January 25
Sheprell Busby of Conway, a son, Mekhai Sherrod Ward, January 25
Brandon and Regan Martin of Conway, a daughter, Saylor Rae Martin, January 25
Willie and Aubrasha Jenkins Jr of Conway, a daughter, Rylee Aubrianna Jenkins, January 26
Nilson Suchi Istazuy and Lesvia Seguro Perez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maria Guadalupe Esperanza Istazuy Segura, January 27
Justin and Shannon Miller of Conway, a son, Landon Henry Miller, January 28
Tyrone Terrell and Cari Brown of Conway, a son, Tyrell Lee Brown, January 28
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments