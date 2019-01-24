Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Javier Padilla and Karla Alvarenga of Myrtle Beach, a son, Josue’ Elian Padilla-Alvarenga, January 14
Kotaro Arms and Alicia Waters of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Michiko Monroe Arms, January 17
Jessica Coleman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ayden Jacob Trotter, January 19
Conway Medical Center
Kurt Marshall and Jennifer Floyd Mew of Conway, a daughter, Macy Rynn Mew, January 14
Jarred Wolf and Christia Kaufman of Conway, a son, Tristan Michael Wolf, January 14
Kiara Byrd of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kairo Symere Byrd, January 15
Aaron Huggins Jr and Nisaa Gore of Conway, a son, Ayden Nymir Huggins, January 15
Jody Lawson and Kelly Woodward of Conway, a son, Grayson Cole Lawson, January 15
Chad Ostrosky and Cassandra Jones of Conway, a son, Cayden Joseph Ostrosky, January 16
Nicholas and Jessica Hucks of Conway, a son, Tatum Nicholas Hucks, January 16
Gredys Noel Bonilla Yanez and Nixa Maria Martinez-Meza of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Dasmi Nicole Bonilla-Martinez, January 17
Tavin Selph and Stephany Black of Conway, a daughter, Avyonna Tamiah Selph, January 17
Lutfullo Alayarov and Manzuramo Murzoquiova of Conway, a son, Abdulaziz Mamajanov Lutfullaevich, January 17
Omar Sanchez Coyote and Maria De Los Angeles Mesquite Cruz of Conway, a daughter, Aysel Aylin Sanchez Mesquite, January 17
Stephanie McVicker of Myrtle Beach, a son, Oliver Lee McVicker, January 17
Timothy Charles and Christina Treese of Myrtle Beach, a son, Killiam Thomas Treese, January 18
Jake Esposito and Angelina Antonicello of Conway, a daughter, Mila Rose Esposito, January 18
Samantha Mincey of Conway, a daughter, Taylor Brooke Mincey, January 18
Brad and Cassey Mincey of Loris, a son, Hyatt Templeton Mincey, January 19
Pablo Ortuno and Mayra Quiroz of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Diego Joaquin Ortuno, January 20
Carlee and Kodi Richardson of Conway, a son, Romie Michael Richardson, January 20
Zavier Trent and Amaya Griffin of Conway, a daughter, Isabelle Emrerose Trent, January 21
Jeremy Wattson and Genna Roberts Smith of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maddie Kay Smith, January 21
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
