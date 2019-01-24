Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Javier Padilla and Karla Alvarenga of Myrtle Beach, a son, Josue’ Elian Padilla-Alvarenga, January 14

Kotaro Arms and Alicia Waters of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Michiko Monroe Arms, January 17

Jessica Coleman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ayden Jacob Trotter, January 19

Conway Medical Center

Kurt Marshall and Jennifer Floyd Mew of Conway, a daughter, Macy Rynn Mew, January 14

Jarred Wolf and Christia Kaufman of Conway, a son, Tristan Michael Wolf, January 14

Kiara Byrd of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kairo Symere Byrd, January 15

Aaron Huggins Jr and Nisaa Gore of Conway, a son, Ayden Nymir Huggins, January 15

Jody Lawson and Kelly Woodward of Conway, a son, Grayson Cole Lawson, January 15

Chad Ostrosky and Cassandra Jones of Conway, a son, Cayden Joseph Ostrosky, January 16

Nicholas and Jessica Hucks of Conway, a son, Tatum Nicholas Hucks, January 16

Gredys Noel Bonilla Yanez and Nixa Maria Martinez-Meza of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Dasmi Nicole Bonilla-Martinez, January 17

Tavin Selph and Stephany Black of Conway, a daughter, Avyonna Tamiah Selph, January 17

Lutfullo Alayarov and Manzuramo Murzoquiova of Conway, a son, Abdulaziz Mamajanov Lutfullaevich, January 17

Omar Sanchez Coyote and Maria De Los Angeles Mesquite Cruz of Conway, a daughter, Aysel Aylin Sanchez Mesquite, January 17

Stephanie McVicker of Myrtle Beach, a son, Oliver Lee McVicker, January 17

Timothy Charles and Christina Treese of Myrtle Beach, a son, Killiam Thomas Treese, January 18

Jake Esposito and Angelina Antonicello of Conway, a daughter, Mila Rose Esposito, January 18

Samantha Mincey of Conway, a daughter, Taylor Brooke Mincey, January 18

Brad and Cassey Mincey of Loris, a son, Hyatt Templeton Mincey, January 19

Pablo Ortuno and Mayra Quiroz of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Diego Joaquin Ortuno, January 20

Carlee and Kodi Richardson of Conway, a son, Romie Michael Richardson, January 20

Zavier Trent and Amaya Griffin of Conway, a daughter, Isabelle Emrerose Trent, January 21

Jeremy Wattson and Genna Roberts Smith of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maddie Kay Smith, January 21

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

