Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Jason Boris and Shirley-Jean Parsons of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jaxson-Wade Daniel Boris, January 6
Joshua Fowler and Bailee Hunt of Murrells Inlet, a son, Ezekiel Lounsbury Fowler, January 8
Tyler Kimbrell and Jessica Fellows of Myrtle Beach, a son, Hayden Chance Kimbrell, January 9
Christian and Ivelyss Martins of Myrtle Beach, a son, Malachi Martins, January 11
Michael Raymo and Kayla Kyles of Myrtle Beach, a son, Wilder Lee Raymo, January 11
Conway Medical Center
Jared and Ali Daniels of Conway, a daughter, Macy Rae Daniels, January 7
Adam and Harley Lewis of Aynor, a daughter, Kelby Rae Lewis, January 7
Shanika Lenese Johnson of Conway, a daughter, Scarlett Shakya Bromell, January 8
Francisco De la Rosa Cortes and Andrea Chiquito Perez de Leon of Conway, a son, Jayden Amir De la Rosa Chiquito, January 8
Cody Williams and Jennifer Whiteford of Myrtle Beach, a son, Landen James Williams, January 8
Dat Pham and Ngan Lam of Conway, a son, John Pham, January 8
Elbert “Bubba” Todd Jr and Kayla Todd of Conway, a daughter, MaKenna Rae Todd, January 8
William McAdams II and Hannah Stacy of Conway, a son, Sawyer Lee McAdams, January 8
Armando Retana Varela and Amber Sims of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gabriel Miguel Retana Edwards, January 8
Robert and Elizabeth Kane of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sadie Anabella Kane, January 8
Josh and Amelia Hardee of Galviants Ferry, a daughter, Alaina Sage Hardee, January 9
Jairo Rosales and Erika Quinteros of Conway, a daughter, Sinai Elizabeth Rosales, January 10
Charles Housand and Amber Harrelson of Conway, a daughter, Gracen Elaine Housand, January 10
Andre Mark Anthony and Anna Smith Williams of Myrtle Beach, a son, Andre Onyx Williams Jr., January 10
Tigran Hovhannisyan and Nadiia Semenets of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Anna Hovhannisyan, January 10
Tiffany McCoy of Conway, a son, Kingston Davone’, January 10
James Beasley and Bailey Smith of Myrtle Beach, a son, Lincoln Henry Jackson, January 10
Kenny Jackson and Toni Fletcher of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Karsyn Oivia Jackson, January 11
Kevin Cahill and Nichole Reyes-Cahill of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bruce Xavier Cahill, January 11
Edvin Alexander Lopez Bautista and Gladys Aracely Tiguila’ Macario of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Edith Aracely Lopez Tiguila’, January 11
Donovan Charris McManus and Falicia Marie Cote of Conway, a daughter, Mckinley Ann Cote, January 12
Chris Bruch and Shantal Eaddy of Conway, a daughter, Serenity Shanaya Burch, January 13
Jessica and Amber Barrera of Conway, a daughter, Arya Scharlotte-Rose Barrera, January 13
Christopher and Genavive Chestnut of Conway, a daughter, Isabella Rose Chestnut, January 13
Brandson Ford and Maria Carmona of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isabel Ford, January 13
DeAndre Hickman and I’kia Daniels of Conway, a daughter, Zoie Dior Hickman, January 13
Kevin Register and Christen Calhoun of Conway, a son, Kevin Scott Register Jr, January 13
Joshua and Mary Bishop of Conway, a daughter, Jasslyn Vendeze Bishop, January 14
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
