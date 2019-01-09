Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Tyler Buchner and Courtney Jones of Hemingway, a son, Landon James Buchner, December 29
Conway Medical Center
Lucio Avila and Faith Noel of Galivants Ferry, a son, Kason Alexander Avila, December 31
Boggs and Bethany Middleton III of Galivants Ferry, a son, Tiras Xavier Middleton, December 31
James and Breanna Foutz of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Julia Susan Foutz, December 31
Jacob and Alexis Hansbrough of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jacob Wyatt Hansbrough, December 31
Ross Smith and Samanta Hoctor of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ryder James Smith, January 1
Christopher and Paige Andrea of Myrtle Beach, a son, Colton Isaac Andrea, January 1
Luis Aparicio and Henglysmart Gonzalez of Conway, a daughter, Nicole Aparicio Gonzalez, January 2
Yishana Gordon of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carter Raymond Gordon, January 2
Marwan Al Aswad and Lima Hajar of Conway, a daughter, Reyma Al Aswad, January 2
Darrell and Chrystal Shrewsbury of Conway, a son, Grayson Ian Shrewsbury, January 3
Marcus Grissett and Felecia Vereen of Conway, a son, King Sincere De’Marcus Grissett, January 3
Andre Lindsay and Hope Gause of Loris, a daughter, Ashlynn Grace Lindsay, January 4
Rodrigo de Jesus Fernandes and Nathalia Costa Fialho of Myrtle Beach, a son, Daniel Fialho Fernandes, January 4
Farkhod Bobodjanov and Shakhnoza Bobodjanova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Mubina Tukhtasinova, January 5
Diego Alexander Fernandez Gomez and Kensy Michell Torres Barrera of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joshua Alexander Fernandez Torres, January 5
Randall and Jennifer Deer II of Myrtle Beach, Twins, a son Macklen Randall Deer, a daughter, Arden Mackenna Deer, January 6
Fernando Melchor Bonilla and Francisca Aguilar Reyes of Conway, a daughter, Paris Melchor Aguilar, January 7
Joshua and Chelsea Craig of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Monroe Adeline Craig, January 7
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
