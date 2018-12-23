Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Tyler Foxwell and Jordan Marcos of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jasper Evan Marcos-Foxwell, December 29

Bobby and Katie Crawford of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, River Anne Crawford, December 31

Conway Medical Center

Donavan Thomas and Kenosha Mishoe of Conway, a son, Donavan Brent Thomas Jr, December 24

Saul Castanda and Melba Murillo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brianna Angelie, December 24

Shareece Bell of Conway, a daughter, Skylar Makenzie Bell, December 26

Zachary Douglas and Kali Hatosy of Conway, a son Bronx Elliot Hatosy, December 28

Christian and Olesya Breezley of Myrtle Beach, a son, Lucas Christian Breezley, December 28

Adam and Ashley Hucks of Conway, a son, Aidan Kain Hucks, December 29

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

