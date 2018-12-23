Closings For New Year’s Day

The following agencies will be closed for New Year’s Day.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer
▪ HTC
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ BNC Bank
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ NBSC
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ TD Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Colleges/universities
▪ Coastal Carolina University
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College
School Districts
▪ Brunswick
▪ Georgetown
▪ Horry
Other services
▪ Coast RTA | Administrative Offices andd Buses
▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed New Year’s Day.
