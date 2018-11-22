Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Joseph Garza and Brooklynn Duvall of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Reece Carter Garza, December 11
Parker Weatherspoon and Amber Lees of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Camilla Blaire Weatherspoon, December 11
Joe Green and Brooke Bailey of Myrtle Beach, a son, Oakley Jaxson Green, December 12
Steven and Kelly Sellers of Murrells Inlet, Twins, a son, Noah David Sellers, a daughter, Oakley Nicole Sellers, December 13
Michael and Amanda Latwaitis of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jillian Rae Latwaitis, December 14
Conway Medical Center
Antonio Pierce Jr and Shania Veerapen of Conway, a daughter, Maloni Alayah Pierce, December 9
Thomas Lavin III and Shari Foro of Conway, a son, Silas Hale Lavin, December 10
Michael Farris and Whitney Petrauskas of Conway, a daughter, Mya Marie Farris, December 10
Robert and Janet Allmendinger of Myrtle Beach, a son, Samuel Preston Allmendinger, December 11
Boone and Casey Elliott of Mullins, a son, Hunter Boone Elliott, December 11
Jonathan Smith and Christina Collier of Conway, a son, Thurman Alonzo Smith, December 11
Shaun Casselman and Caitlin Vaccaro of Conway, a daughter, Willow Christina Casselman, December 11
Timothy Wilson and Lashay Grate of Conway, a son, Chozen Timothy King Wilson, December 11
Karnisha Brown of Conway, a son, Dalla Ayotunde Brown, December 12
Christian and Jessica Loaiza of Conway, a daughter, Averette Lynn Loaiza, December 12
Russell Reaves Jr and Regine Riggins of Longs, a daughter, Peyton Taylor Reaves, December 13
Dylon and Jamie Wise of Conway, a daughter, Karrie Anne Jean Wise, December 13
Brandi Brown Todd of Conway, a daughter, Mckenzie Catherine Brown, December 13
Huber Gudiel Perez and Odalis Mariela Morales Velazquez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Angelie Nicole Perez Morales, December 13
Eric and Brittany Kellum of Myrtle Beach, a son, Liam Isaac Kellum, December 14
