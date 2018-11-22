Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Joseph Garza and Brooklynn Duvall of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Reece Carter Garza, December 11

Parker Weatherspoon and Amber Lees of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Camilla Blaire Weatherspoon, December 11

Joe Green and Brooke Bailey of Myrtle Beach, a son, Oakley Jaxson Green, December 12

Steven and Kelly Sellers of Murrells Inlet, Twins, a son, Noah David Sellers, a daughter, Oakley Nicole Sellers, December 13

Michael and Amanda Latwaitis of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jillian Rae Latwaitis, December 14

Conway Medical Center

Antonio Pierce Jr and Shania Veerapen of Conway, a daughter, Maloni Alayah Pierce, December 9

Thomas Lavin III and Shari Foro of Conway, a son, Silas Hale Lavin, December 10

Michael Farris and Whitney Petrauskas of Conway, a daughter, Mya Marie Farris, December 10

Robert and Janet Allmendinger of Myrtle Beach, a son, Samuel Preston Allmendinger, December 11

Boone and Casey Elliott of Mullins, a son, Hunter Boone Elliott, December 11

Jonathan Smith and Christina Collier of Conway, a son, Thurman Alonzo Smith, December 11

Shaun Casselman and Caitlin Vaccaro of Conway, a daughter, Willow Christina Casselman, December 11

Timothy Wilson and Lashay Grate of Conway, a son, Chozen Timothy King Wilson, December 11

Karnisha Brown of Conway, a son, Dalla Ayotunde Brown, December 12

Christian and Jessica Loaiza of Conway, a daughter, Averette Lynn Loaiza, December 12

Russell Reaves Jr and Regine Riggins of Longs, a daughter, Peyton Taylor Reaves, December 13

Dylon and Jamie Wise of Conway, a daughter, Karrie Anne Jean Wise, December 13

Brandi Brown Todd of Conway, a daughter, Mckenzie Catherine Brown, December 13

Huber Gudiel Perez and Odalis Mariela Morales Velazquez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Angelie Nicole Perez Morales, December 13

Eric and Brittany Kellum of Myrtle Beach, a son, Liam Isaac Kellum, December 14

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

