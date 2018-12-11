Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Kenneth and Ashely Dixon of Little River, a son, Kenneth “KJ” Bernard Dixon Jr, December 1

Nathan and Lauren Harrington of Andrews, a daughter, Claire Elizabeth Harrington, December 5

Jared and Mandi Bridges of Myrtle Beach, a son, Blake Adam Bridges, December 9

Pablo Vargas and Shantay Mitchell of Georgetown, a son, Luciano Elias Vargas, December 9

William Darnell and Jasmine Spraker of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Melody Rayne Darnell, December 10

Conway Medical Center

Corey Floyd and Tamar Johnson of Conway, a daughter, Aniyah Lashay Floyd, December 2

Jay Graham II and Shelby Perritt of Conway, a daughter, Lilly Mae Graham, December 2

Brandon and Desiree Rothrock of Myrtle Beach, a son, Roman Valor Rothrock, December 3

Kenneth and Skye Jordan of Galivants Ferry, a son, Knox Joiner Jordan, December 3

Bryon Petrollini and Nathalie Urena-Montero of Conway, a daughter, Lylianna Marie Petrollini, December 3

Christopher and Allie Myers of Conway, a son, Maxwell Brownson Myers, December 4

Brad and Kimberly Crumling of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Hayley Patricia Crumling, December 4

Cornetta Frasier of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kaiden Kaleb Rosas, December 4

Charmine Danielle Coe of Myrtle Beach, a son, Noah Christopher Reese Coe, December 4

Chehalis D’Onna Cook of Conway, a daughter, Arry Awna Bivens Cook, December 6

Nina Kae Roberts of Conway, a daughter, Rose Budd Lovejoy, December 6

Tony and Taylor Davis of Conway, a son, Hudson Cole Davis, December 6

Sergio Enriquez Quiahua and Rosalba Lara Acosta of Conway, a son, Sergio Enriquez Lara, December 7

Robert Howley and Samantha Cooper of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sophia Grace Howley, December 7

Tiffany Lovelace of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kolbe’ King Alexander Lovelace, December 7

Eric Canul and Brittany Kraus of Aynor, a daughter, Kaydence Faye Canul, December 8

Yoshio Guzman Hernandez and Isabel Shen of Myrtle Beach, a son, Yoshio Owen Guzman, December 8

James and Doris Legette of Conway, a daughter, Tori J. Legette, December 10

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

