Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Kenneth and Ashely Dixon of Little River, a son, Kenneth “KJ” Bernard Dixon Jr, December 1
Nathan and Lauren Harrington of Andrews, a daughter, Claire Elizabeth Harrington, December 5
Jared and Mandi Bridges of Myrtle Beach, a son, Blake Adam Bridges, December 9
Pablo Vargas and Shantay Mitchell of Georgetown, a son, Luciano Elias Vargas, December 9
William Darnell and Jasmine Spraker of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Melody Rayne Darnell, December 10
Conway Medical Center
Corey Floyd and Tamar Johnson of Conway, a daughter, Aniyah Lashay Floyd, December 2
Jay Graham II and Shelby Perritt of Conway, a daughter, Lilly Mae Graham, December 2
Brandon and Desiree Rothrock of Myrtle Beach, a son, Roman Valor Rothrock, December 3
Kenneth and Skye Jordan of Galivants Ferry, a son, Knox Joiner Jordan, December 3
Bryon Petrollini and Nathalie Urena-Montero of Conway, a daughter, Lylianna Marie Petrollini, December 3
Christopher and Allie Myers of Conway, a son, Maxwell Brownson Myers, December 4
Brad and Kimberly Crumling of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Hayley Patricia Crumling, December 4
Cornetta Frasier of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kaiden Kaleb Rosas, December 4
Charmine Danielle Coe of Myrtle Beach, a son, Noah Christopher Reese Coe, December 4
Chehalis D’Onna Cook of Conway, a daughter, Arry Awna Bivens Cook, December 6
Nina Kae Roberts of Conway, a daughter, Rose Budd Lovejoy, December 6
Tony and Taylor Davis of Conway, a son, Hudson Cole Davis, December 6
Sergio Enriquez Quiahua and Rosalba Lara Acosta of Conway, a son, Sergio Enriquez Lara, December 7
Robert Howley and Samantha Cooper of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sophia Grace Howley, December 7
Tiffany Lovelace of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kolbe’ King Alexander Lovelace, December 7
Eric Canul and Brittany Kraus of Aynor, a daughter, Kaydence Faye Canul, December 8
Yoshio Guzman Hernandez and Isabel Shen of Myrtle Beach, a son, Yoshio Owen Guzman, December 8
James and Doris Legette of Conway, a daughter, Tori J. Legette, December 10
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
