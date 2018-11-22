Christmas Eve Closings

The following agencies will be closed Monday, Christmas Eve.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer
▪ HTC
▪ Horry Electric | will be open until 1 p.m.
▪ Little River Water
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County
Colleges/universities
▪ Coastal Carolina University
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College
School Districts
▪ Brunswick
▪ Georgetown
▪ Horry
Other services
▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open Christmas Eve.
