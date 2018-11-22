Community

Closings For Black Friday

November 22, 2018 05:00 AM

The following agencies will be closed Black Friday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County

Colleges/universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

School Districts

▪ Brunswick

▪ Georgetown

▪ Horry

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open Black Friday.

  Comments  