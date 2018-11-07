Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Alex Cruz and Melissa Menges of Murrells Inlet, a son, Nixon Lee Cruz, October 29
Malik Nelson and Ivy Green of Pawleys Island, a son, Jahseh Altone Nelson, October 30
Seth and Caroline Crater of Surfside Beach, a son, Blase Luca Crater, October 31
Bing and Anya Li of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Mei Jing Li, November 1
Raymond Pontecorvo and Breanna Peart, a son, Robert Ruyn Pontecorvo, November 1
Jesus Andres Celis Osuna and Abigail Noriega Garcia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jeshua Isai Celis Noriega, November 2
Conway Medical Center
Ingrid Marisol Guzman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Hebreo Fabian Cruz Guzman, October 26
Jesus Alonso and Jerri Phipps of Conway, a son, Luis Emiliano Alonso, October 27
Elissa Florian of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sophia Grace Florian Garcia, October 29
John Scott and Amber Buchanan of Conway, a son, Lucas William John Scott, October 29
Jessica Peters of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isabella Ann Skiver Peters, October 30
Frelin Antonio Oritz Rivera and Belkis Marilin Guiroz Argenal of Little River, a son, Nixon Antonio Ortiz Quiroz, October 30
Shauna and Bernia Jaecksch-Ford of Myrtle Beach, a son, Charlie Bishop Jaecksch-Ford, October 31
Mallory Wojcik of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Wednesday Honesti Carr, October 31
Tommy Henry Jr and Onika Watson of Conway, a son, Omir De’Haven Henry, October 31
Kerwin Brian Johnson and Marissa Rose Beers of Conway, a daughter, Maya Katherine Johnson, October 31
Talisha Hills of Conway, a son, Karter Mason Hills, October 31
Kyle and Melissa Balunas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ashe Eric Balunas, November 1
Zachary and Katlyn Hodge of Galivants Ferry, a son, Grayson Luke Hodge, November 1
Kathleen Durdock of Myrtle Beach, a son, Liam John Durdock, November 2
Bryan Morris and Ashley Antrobus of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bodhi Grey Morris, November 2
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments