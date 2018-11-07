Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

November 07, 2018 01:41 PM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Alex Cruz and Melissa Menges of Murrells Inlet, a son, Nixon Lee Cruz, October 29

Malik Nelson and Ivy Green of Pawleys Island, a son, Jahseh Altone Nelson, October 30

Seth and Caroline Crater of Surfside Beach, a son, Blase Luca Crater, October 31

Bing and Anya Li of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Mei Jing Li, November 1

Raymond Pontecorvo and Breanna Peart, a son, Robert Ruyn Pontecorvo, November 1

Jesus Andres Celis Osuna and Abigail Noriega Garcia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jeshua Isai Celis Noriega, November 2

Conway Medical Center

Ingrid Marisol Guzman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Hebreo Fabian Cruz Guzman, October 26

Jesus Alonso and Jerri Phipps of Conway, a son, Luis Emiliano Alonso, October 27

Elissa Florian of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sophia Grace Florian Garcia, October 29

John Scott and Amber Buchanan of Conway, a son, Lucas William John Scott, October 29

Jessica Peters of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isabella Ann Skiver Peters, October 30

Frelin Antonio Oritz Rivera and Belkis Marilin Guiroz Argenal of Little River, a son, Nixon Antonio Ortiz Quiroz, October 30

Shauna and Bernia Jaecksch-Ford of Myrtle Beach, a son, Charlie Bishop Jaecksch-Ford, October 31

Mallory Wojcik of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Wednesday Honesti Carr, October 31

Tommy Henry Jr and Onika Watson of Conway, a son, Omir De’Haven Henry, October 31

Kerwin Brian Johnson and Marissa Rose Beers of Conway, a daughter, Maya Katherine Johnson, October 31

Talisha Hills of Conway, a son, Karter Mason Hills, October 31

Kyle and Melissa Balunas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ashe Eric Balunas, November 1

Zachary and Katlyn Hodge of Galivants Ferry, a son, Grayson Luke Hodge, November 1

Kathleen Durdock of Myrtle Beach, a son, Liam John Durdock, November 2

Bryan Morris and Ashley Antrobus of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bodhi Grey Morris, November 2

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

