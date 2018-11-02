Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

November 02, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Deronte Jenkins and Maleeya Hampton-Morton of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kamryn Jenkins, October 20

Brandon and Josie Guignon of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ella Sinclair Guignon, October 26

Conway Medical Center

Robert Laplante and Haley Blankenship of Myrtle Beach, a son, Noah Michael Laplante, October 19

William Laster and Jessica Grimmett of Conway, a son, Liam Samuel Laster, October 22

Charles and Jesalyn Hardee of Conway, a daughter, Charleigh Grace Hardee, October 22

Richard and Rose Jordan of Hemingway, a son, Jeremiah Graham Jordan, October 22

Preston Richardson and Courtney Cribb of Aynor, a daughter, Aubrey Noelle Richardson, October 22

Terry Reed and Shanequa Huell of Myrtle Beach, Ajee Tramone Antone Reed, October 25

Jacob and Cheyenne DeLaVergne of Conway, a son, Teddy Eugene DeLaVergne, October 29

Lance and Kelly Slocum of Conway, a son, Lawson Jace Slocum, October 26

David and Elizabeth Butler of Conway, a daughter, Caramia Berlin Butler, October 26

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

