Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Deronte Jenkins and Maleeya Hampton-Morton of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kamryn Jenkins, October 20
Brandon and Josie Guignon of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ella Sinclair Guignon, October 26
Conway Medical Center
Robert Laplante and Haley Blankenship of Myrtle Beach, a son, Noah Michael Laplante, October 19
William Laster and Jessica Grimmett of Conway, a son, Liam Samuel Laster, October 22
Charles and Jesalyn Hardee of Conway, a daughter, Charleigh Grace Hardee, October 22
Richard and Rose Jordan of Hemingway, a son, Jeremiah Graham Jordan, October 22
Preston Richardson and Courtney Cribb of Aynor, a daughter, Aubrey Noelle Richardson, October 22
Terry Reed and Shanequa Huell of Myrtle Beach, Ajee Tramone Antone Reed, October 25
Jacob and Cheyenne DeLaVergne of Conway, a son, Teddy Eugene DeLaVergne, October 29
Lance and Kelly Slocum of Conway, a son, Lawson Jace Slocum, October 26
David and Elizabeth Butler of Conway, a daughter, Caramia Berlin Butler, October 26
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
