Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

October 26, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Storm Langston and Katie Cribb of Georgetown, a daughter, Autumn Lila Lynn Langston, October 6

Christopher and Amanda Fowler of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bryson Christopher Fowler, October 17

Jeff and Michelle Meade a daughter, Avery Grace Meade, October 17

Allen Beasley and Megan Gardner of Myrtle Beach, a son, Cohen Beasley, October 19

Conway Medical Center

Noel and Shelly Davidson of Conway, a daughter, Amari Micah Davidson, October 11

Heydi Reyes Razo of Conway, a son, Yannick Rogelio Funez Peyes, October 12

Leroy Cummings III and Hallie Berry of Conway, a son, Nicholas Chase Cummings, October 12

J. Lee and Taylor Kennedy of Conway, a daughter, Lawson Elizabeth Kennedy, October 12

Alex and Jordan Harrelson of Conway, a son, Hayden Jase Harrelson, October 12

Jonathan Miramontes and Arely Sanchez of Conway, a son, Daniel Miramontes, October 15

Robert and Chyene Daniels of Myrtle Beach, a son, Robert Raymond Daniels, October 15

Rodrigo Trejo and Carmen Rodriguez of Conway, a daughter, Cattleya Trejo Rodriguez, October 15

Ronald Spain and Hanesha Tobias of Galivants Ferry, a son, Ronald Lee Spain Jr, October 16

Alejandro Castillo Hernandez and Yehimy Iveth Tapia Macedo of Conway, Anderson Jesus Castillo Tapia, October 16

Summer Alford of Conway, a daughter, Elysia Yvonne Geneva Annie Alford, October 16

Jeffrey Lattimore and Cheyanne Yearwood of Conway, a son, Jaylen Gibson Alexander Lattimore, October 17

Price and Renee Patton of Conway, a son, Anderson Hollis Patton, October 17

Juan Alvarado Gonzalez and Carla Aparicio Vargas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Iker Matthew Alvarado Aparicio, October 18

David and Christina Dollar of Claxton Georgia, a daughter, Saylor Grace Dollar, October 18

Frankie Williams and Diamond Singletary of Conway, a son, Kanan Devontae Williams, October 18

Kenneth and Courtney Richardson of Galivants Ferry, a son, Hyatt Dylan Richardson, October 21

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

