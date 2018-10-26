Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Storm Langston and Katie Cribb of Georgetown, a daughter, Autumn Lila Lynn Langston, October 6
Christopher and Amanda Fowler of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bryson Christopher Fowler, October 17
Jeff and Michelle Meade a daughter, Avery Grace Meade, October 17
Allen Beasley and Megan Gardner of Myrtle Beach, a son, Cohen Beasley, October 19
Conway Medical Center
Noel and Shelly Davidson of Conway, a daughter, Amari Micah Davidson, October 11
Heydi Reyes Razo of Conway, a son, Yannick Rogelio Funez Peyes, October 12
Leroy Cummings III and Hallie Berry of Conway, a son, Nicholas Chase Cummings, October 12
J. Lee and Taylor Kennedy of Conway, a daughter, Lawson Elizabeth Kennedy, October 12
Alex and Jordan Harrelson of Conway, a son, Hayden Jase Harrelson, October 12
Jonathan Miramontes and Arely Sanchez of Conway, a son, Daniel Miramontes, October 15
Robert and Chyene Daniels of Myrtle Beach, a son, Robert Raymond Daniels, October 15
Rodrigo Trejo and Carmen Rodriguez of Conway, a daughter, Cattleya Trejo Rodriguez, October 15
Ronald Spain and Hanesha Tobias of Galivants Ferry, a son, Ronald Lee Spain Jr, October 16
Alejandro Castillo Hernandez and Yehimy Iveth Tapia Macedo of Conway, Anderson Jesus Castillo Tapia, October 16
Summer Alford of Conway, a daughter, Elysia Yvonne Geneva Annie Alford, October 16
Jeffrey Lattimore and Cheyanne Yearwood of Conway, a son, Jaylen Gibson Alexander Lattimore, October 17
Price and Renee Patton of Conway, a son, Anderson Hollis Patton, October 17
Juan Alvarado Gonzalez and Carla Aparicio Vargas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Iker Matthew Alvarado Aparicio, October 18
David and Christina Dollar of Claxton Georgia, a daughter, Saylor Grace Dollar, October 18
Frankie Williams and Diamond Singletary of Conway, a son, Kanan Devontae Williams, October 18
Kenneth and Courtney Richardson of Galivants Ferry, a son, Hyatt Dylan Richardson, October 21
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
