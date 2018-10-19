Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

October 19, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Brian and Mayra Folmer of Pawleys Island, a son, Brian Ethan Folmer, October 10

Cameron and Hailey Lovett of Green Sea, a daughter, Zoey Rose Lovett, October 11

Jennifer Driggers of Georgetown, a daughter, Angela Isabella Brown, October 12

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Kaleb and Catherine McLean of Georgetown, a son, Carter Eli McLean, October 11

Tajanese Robinson and Tateley Anderson of Georgetown, a daughter, Arian Noel Robinson, October 11

Conway Medical Center

Sean and Lauryn Rouse of Myrtle Beach, a son, Holden Mac Rouse, October 8

Michael and Megan Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a son Miles Randolph Johnson, October 8

Fazliddin and Madina Isomatova of Conway, a son Farzin Fazliddinovich Isomatov, October 8

Casey Huffman and Celeste Gueydan of Conway, a daughter, Athena Grace Huffman, October 8

Jose Manuel Rosas Garcia and Jacqueline Alejandra Reyes Garcia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Yeshua Manuel Rosas Reyes, October 8

John and Chasity Mocarski of Conway, a son Nolan Gregory Mocarski, October 9

James and Ekaterina Griffith of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jacob James Griffith, October 9

Shakiel White and Connie Brown of Conway, a son,, Shakiel Omarian White, October 9

Timothy and Laura Clemons of Conway, a son, Timothy Walker Clemons, October 10

Christopher and Emily Atkinson of Galivant’s Ferry, a son, Benton Henry Atkinson, October 10

Issac King and Savannah Healey of Conway, a son, Jack King, October 10

Christina Weatherspoon of Myrtle Beach, a son Maddox Lee Toporeu-Weatherspoon, October 10

