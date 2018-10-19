Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Brian and Mayra Folmer of Pawleys Island, a son, Brian Ethan Folmer, October 10
Cameron and Hailey Lovett of Green Sea, a daughter, Zoey Rose Lovett, October 11
Jennifer Driggers of Georgetown, a daughter, Angela Isabella Brown, October 12
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Kaleb and Catherine McLean of Georgetown, a son, Carter Eli McLean, October 11
Tajanese Robinson and Tateley Anderson of Georgetown, a daughter, Arian Noel Robinson, October 11
Conway Medical Center
Sean and Lauryn Rouse of Myrtle Beach, a son, Holden Mac Rouse, October 8
Michael and Megan Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a son Miles Randolph Johnson, October 8
Fazliddin and Madina Isomatova of Conway, a son Farzin Fazliddinovich Isomatov, October 8
Casey Huffman and Celeste Gueydan of Conway, a daughter, Athena Grace Huffman, October 8
Jose Manuel Rosas Garcia and Jacqueline Alejandra Reyes Garcia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Yeshua Manuel Rosas Reyes, October 8
John and Chasity Mocarski of Conway, a son Nolan Gregory Mocarski, October 9
James and Ekaterina Griffith of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jacob James Griffith, October 9
Shakiel White and Connie Brown of Conway, a son,, Shakiel Omarian White, October 9
Timothy and Laura Clemons of Conway, a son, Timothy Walker Clemons, October 10
Christopher and Emily Atkinson of Galivant’s Ferry, a son, Benton Henry Atkinson, October 10
Issac King and Savannah Healey of Conway, a son, Jack King, October 10
Christina Weatherspoon of Myrtle Beach, a son Maddox Lee Toporeu-Weatherspoon, October 10
