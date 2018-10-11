Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Jacob Chandler and Cassandra King of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Lady Genevieve Chandler, September 4
Bobby and Jamie Edwards of Pawley Island, a daughter, Adalyn Rose Edwards, October 2
William Moree and Crystal Price of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kaydence Lillybell Moree, October 3
William and Kristen Lilly of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Shea Kelly Lilly, October 3
Kimberly Ann Beasley of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Adaline Nicole Beasley, October 5
Conway Medical Center
Robert and Amber Dowd of Conway, a daughter, Mia Elizabeth Dowd, October 3
Matthew and Autumn Snelling of Conway, a daughter, Raelyn Ember Snelling, October 4
Andrew Robinson and Jordan Gates of Conway, a son, Jonah Avery Robinson, October 4
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
