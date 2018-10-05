Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

October 05, 2018 11:29 AM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

William and Callie Meeks of Pawleys Island, a son, Andrew Daniel Meeks, September 25

Jake Read and Chelsea Eash of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carter Read, September 27

Emmett and Maria Hastings of Myrtle Beach, a son, Michael Vincent Hastings, September 27

Robert and Kayla Douda of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Leah Raye Douda, September 27

Justin Slaughter and Brianna Moore of Georgetown, a son, Justin James Moore, September 29

Conway Medical Center

Kennon Smith and Carolina Rabon of Aynor, a son, Jaxon O’Mari Smith, September 19

Abdelkader Zaiter and Cherifa Himene of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yasmine D Zaiter, September 19

Mark and Katelyn Kaufman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kaden Roger Kaufman, September 20

Ryan Wallace and Kelsey Todd of Conway, a daughter, Rylan Lillyanne Wallace, September 24

Tori Shook of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kaiya May Hayes, September 24

Samer Charbel and Maria Jreissati of Conway, a daughter, Joya Maria Charbel, September 24

Amber Mitchell of Conway, a daughter, Anorah Lael Jones Faulk, September 24

Edward and Ashley Scola of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Carmela Rose Scola, September 25

BJ Thomas Frazier and Sequoia Scott of Conway, a daughter, Sierra Nicole Frazier, September 25

Justin Hunt and Alisha Livingston of Conway, a son, Kingston Amir Hunt, September 25

Stanley Delmar Hopkins III and Chelsea Summer Hopkins of Conway, a daughter, Sarabella Grace Hopkins, September 26

Audra Smalin of Surfside Beach, a son, Hudson Slamin Bennett, September 26

Tyshawn Singleton and Ladasha Green of Conway, a daughter, Kenzley Marie Singleton, September 28

Neil Watts and Amie Fesperman of Conway, a son, Lance Bowen Watts, September 29

Travis Spivey and Dwyneshia Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Massiah Za’ire Spivey, September 29

Joseph and Susan Hopkins of Myrtle Beach, a son, Luke Allen Hopkins, October 1

Jack Gilstrap and Brandi Gilstrap of Conway, a daughter, Skottlynn Noayl Gilstrap, October 1

Joshua Kessler and Brandy Hayden of Myrtle Beach, a son, Colton James Kessler, October 1

Ludwin Eliezer Marcos Najera and Betzabeth Xotla Meza of Myrtle Beach, a son, Iker Marcos Xotla, October 1

Carson and Cody Huggins of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Camreigh Grace Huggins, October 1

Francisco Esquivel Lopez and Ruby Temple Esquivel of Conway, a son, Francisco Ethan Esquivel Temple, October 1

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

