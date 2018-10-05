Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
William and Callie Meeks of Pawleys Island, a son, Andrew Daniel Meeks, September 25
Jake Read and Chelsea Eash of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carter Read, September 27
Emmett and Maria Hastings of Myrtle Beach, a son, Michael Vincent Hastings, September 27
Robert and Kayla Douda of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Leah Raye Douda, September 27
Justin Slaughter and Brianna Moore of Georgetown, a son, Justin James Moore, September 29
Conway Medical Center
Kennon Smith and Carolina Rabon of Aynor, a son, Jaxon O’Mari Smith, September 19
Abdelkader Zaiter and Cherifa Himene of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yasmine D Zaiter, September 19
Mark and Katelyn Kaufman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kaden Roger Kaufman, September 20
Ryan Wallace and Kelsey Todd of Conway, a daughter, Rylan Lillyanne Wallace, September 24
Tori Shook of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kaiya May Hayes, September 24
Samer Charbel and Maria Jreissati of Conway, a daughter, Joya Maria Charbel, September 24
Amber Mitchell of Conway, a daughter, Anorah Lael Jones Faulk, September 24
Edward and Ashley Scola of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Carmela Rose Scola, September 25
BJ Thomas Frazier and Sequoia Scott of Conway, a daughter, Sierra Nicole Frazier, September 25
Justin Hunt and Alisha Livingston of Conway, a son, Kingston Amir Hunt, September 25
Stanley Delmar Hopkins III and Chelsea Summer Hopkins of Conway, a daughter, Sarabella Grace Hopkins, September 26
Audra Smalin of Surfside Beach, a son, Hudson Slamin Bennett, September 26
Tyshawn Singleton and Ladasha Green of Conway, a daughter, Kenzley Marie Singleton, September 28
Neil Watts and Amie Fesperman of Conway, a son, Lance Bowen Watts, September 29
Travis Spivey and Dwyneshia Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Massiah Za’ire Spivey, September 29
Joseph and Susan Hopkins of Myrtle Beach, a son, Luke Allen Hopkins, October 1
Jack Gilstrap and Brandi Gilstrap of Conway, a daughter, Skottlynn Noayl Gilstrap, October 1
Joshua Kessler and Brandy Hayden of Myrtle Beach, a son, Colton James Kessler, October 1
Ludwin Eliezer Marcos Najera and Betzabeth Xotla Meza of Myrtle Beach, a son, Iker Marcos Xotla, October 1
Carson and Cody Huggins of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Camreigh Grace Huggins, October 1
Francisco Esquivel Lopez and Ruby Temple Esquivel of Conway, a son, Francisco Ethan Esquivel Temple, October 1
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
