Myrtle Beach’s 35th Taste of the Town is next week. See the participating restaurants

More than three dozen restaurants are lined up to take part in the 35th annual Taste of the Town on Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
New to the event this year will be a number of the area’s best food trucks set up outside.
The event is from 4-10 p.m. and is organized by and benefits St Andrew Catholic School, which also donates a portion of the proceeds to charity. It is working this year with both Help4Kids and Catholic Charities to provide for flood victims following Hurricane Florence.
Admission tickets may be purchased in advance for $5 at the school and church and online at www.totmb.org. Admission at the door is $6. Children 14 and under are admitted free with paying adult.
Food tickets will be sold inside the event for $1 per ticket and dishes typically cost between 2-4 tickets. Parking is available for $5 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center unless you have a City of Myrtle Beach sticker. Free parking is available across the street at the old Myrtle Square Mall lot.
Restaurant awards include Best Entree, Best Dessert, People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice Favorite Entree, People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice Favorite Dessert, and Best Booth Design for both large and small booths.
An array of beers and wines are also available, the band Natural Progression and DJ Ricky Ramos will provide entertainment, and there is a silent auction.
Restaurants
21 Main Prime Steakhouse
JimmyZ Original Hibachi House
AJ’s Pizza
Jupiter Pies
Bandito’s
Kilwins
Bar-B-Que House
Kona Ice
Bimini’s Oyster Bar & Seafood
Café Ledo Pizza
Bonefish Grill
Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant
Burger Fi
Nakato Japanese Steakhouse
Café Amalfi
Peño Mediterranean Grill
Carolina Ale House
Pulaski Deli
Carolina Roadhouse
Sea Captain’s House
Carolina Quench
St. Andrew Bake Sale
Ducati’s Pizzaria and Trattoria
Starbucks
Famous Toastery
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse
Fiesta Mexicana
Strong Waters Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
Fortune Asian Bistro
The Melting Pot
Gulfstream Café
The Power of Elderberries
Hot Tomato
Vintage 12
Food Trucks
EZ Cheezy
Jersey Dogs
Event Details
What: 35th annual Taste of the Town
Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center
When: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday
Beneficiary: St. Andrew Catholic School
