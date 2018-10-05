Alex Ruff of Hot Tomato hands an appetizer to a hungry patron at the 33rd annual Taste of the Town on Oct. 18, 2016 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Myrtle Beach’s 35th Taste of the Town is next week. See the participating restaurants

By Alan Blondin

October 05, 2018 04:00 AM

More than three dozen restaurants are lined up to take part in the 35th annual Taste of the Town on Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

New to the event this year will be a number of the area’s best food trucks set up outside.

The event is from 4-10 p.m. and is organized by and benefits St Andrew Catholic School, which also donates a portion of the proceeds to charity. It is working this year with both Help4Kids and Catholic Charities to provide for flood victims following Hurricane Florence.

Admission tickets may be purchased in advance for $5 at the school and church and online at www.totmb.org. Admission at the door is $6. Children 14 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

Food tickets will be sold inside the event for $1 per ticket and dishes typically cost between 2-4 tickets. Parking is available for $5 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center unless you have a City of Myrtle Beach sticker. Free parking is available across the street at the old Myrtle Square Mall lot.

Restaurant awards include Best Entree, Best Dessert, People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice Favorite Entree, People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice Favorite Dessert, and Best Booth Design for both large and small booths.

An array of beers and wines are also available, the band Natural Progression and DJ Ricky Ramos will provide entertainment, and there is a silent auction.

Restaurants

21 Main Prime Steakhouse

JimmyZ Original Hibachi House

AJ’s Pizza

Jupiter Pies

Bandito’s

Kilwins

Bar-B-Que House

Kona Ice

Bimini’s Oyster Bar & Seafood

Café Ledo Pizza

Bonefish Grill

Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant

Burger Fi

Nakato Japanese Steakhouse

Café Amalfi

Peño Mediterranean Grill

Carolina Ale House

Pulaski Deli

Carolina Roadhouse

Sea Captain’s House

Carolina Quench

St. Andrew Bake Sale

Ducati’s Pizzaria and Trattoria

Starbucks

Famous Toastery

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

Fiesta Mexicana

Strong Waters Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

Fortune Asian Bistro

The Melting Pot

Gulfstream Café

The Power of Elderberries

Hot Tomato

Vintage 12

Food Trucks

EZ Cheezy

Jersey Dogs

Event Details

What: 35th annual Taste of the Town

Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center

When: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday

Beneficiary: St. Andrew Catholic School

