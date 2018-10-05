Closings for the Columbus Day holiday

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ NBSC/Synovus
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacle Financial Bank
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ TD Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
▪ Woodforest
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open Columbus Day.
