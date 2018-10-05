Community

Closings for the Columbus Day holiday

October 05, 2018 05:00 AM

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC/Synovus

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Bank

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ TD Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

▪ Woodforest

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open Columbus Day.

  Comments  