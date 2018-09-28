Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

September 28, 2018 09:58 AM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Samuel and Mary Wood of Murrells Inlet, a son, Samuel Stokes Wood, September 21

Conway Medical Center

Qua’Teiria Tiswell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aiyden Ki’Keil Carden, September 16

James Marcum and Melissa Symonds of Conway, a son, James Michael Marcum III, September 17

Kassidy Lynn Dewald of Galivants Ferry a son, Ryley Dee Dewald, September 17

Ashley Marie Toppas of Loris, a daughter, Kinsely Ann Toppas,, September 18

Dillon Chestnut and Michaela Martin of Conway, a son, James Bentley Chestnut, September 18

Timothy and Stephanie Philemon of Conway, a daughter, Lailen Lee-Ann Philemon, September 18

Brian and Alissa Miller of Conway, a son, Miles Cappetto Miller, September 18

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

