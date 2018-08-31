Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital
Jeremy Doucette and Marlo Bruno of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Lainey Faith Doucette, August 17
Jeremy Doucette and Marlo Bruno of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Adeley Grace Doucette, August 17
Ashley Paul and Jennifer Ellendorf of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Ella Brook Paul, August 20
Chris Allenczy and Ashley James of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Grace Allenczy, August 21
Donavin Moyd and Patricia Alston of Andrews, a daughter, Damyia Jedelll Moyd, August 21
Craig Miller and Michelle Lefevre of Murrells Inlet, a son, Dawson James Miller, August 25
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Phillip Roberts and Shaunna Coles of Georgetown, a son, Brayden Alexander Roberts, August 24
Conway Medical Center
Matthew and Jessica Musser of Murrells Inlet, a son, Jaxon Kage Musser, August 18
Tiobhan and Nicole White of Conway, a daughter, Camille Audreana White, August 20
Danny Norman and Julia Mark of Conway, a daughter, Amelia Marie Norman-Floyd, August 20
Matthew and Kallee Peal of Conway, a daughter, Laynee Rae Peal, August 20
William Bellamy and Khadija Beckman of Conway, a son, Zane Ariyon Bellamy, August 20
Mohamed and Jalila Bazzani of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alae Bazzani, August 20
Elijah Goda and Taylor Koss of Myrtle Beach, a son, Sutton Grae Goda, August 21
Caleb and Catherine Cooper of Conway, a daughter, Macy Elizabeth Cooper, August 22
Alex and Kayce Villanueva of Conway, a son, Kai Mossman Villanueva, August 22
Cleyber Olivio Morales Arreaga and Sandra Puac Juarez of Longs, a son, Johnathan Morales Puac, August 23
Jahlani Editha Degroat of Conway, a son, Leo Henry Degroata, August 23
Matthew and Marybeth Hurles of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gavin Robert Hurles, August 23
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
