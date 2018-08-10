Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital
Mark and Shellene Taylor of Murrells Inlet, a son, Jameson Tullis Sullivan Taylor, July 9
Chris and Kimberly Willis of Murrells Inlet, a son, Christopher Joseph Willis, “CJ”, August 1
Andrew and Kristin McKenrick of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ashlyn McKenrick, August 2
Brandon Whidden and Brittany Long of Myrtle Beach, a son, Michia Kai`Lin Long, August 3
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Samone Holmes of Georgetown, a son, Ricco Ra`Shaun Holmes, July 26
Conway Medical Center
Kristen Groves of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Kehlanie Allure Sandifer, July 27
Michael Burke and Sarah Reynolds of Myrtle Beach, a son, Liam David Alexander Burke, July 27
Richard Richtmeyer and Roberta Burger-Matt of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sadie Marie Richtmeyer, July 29
Casey Chapman and Megan Fisher of Conway, a daughter, Kensley Ann Chapman, July 30
Draiper Jackson and Shekayla Benning of Conway, a daughter, Ar’Monii Harmoni Abella Jackson, July 30
Daniel and Jessica Cherry of Conway, daughter, Alivia Wren Cherry, July 31
Jeremy and Adrienne Jordan of Conway, a daughter, Adaline Ellis Jordan, August 1
Donald Simmons Jr and Brittney Eisman of Conway, a son, Christian Carter Simmons, August 2
Jorge Martinez and Telma Vidal of Myrtle Beach, a son, Liam Jafet Martinez, August 2
Boseri Harper and Aviana Huffman-Harper of Conway, a son, Kyon Ahmad Harper, August 2
Alexandria Eischen of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Paxton John Wawrzkowicz, August 2
Harlie Lawson of Conway, a daughter, Oaklyn Ruth Best, August 2
Leyni Reyes of Conway, a son, Dylan Armando Guerrero Reyes, August 3
Ernest Powell and Martina Jacobs of Conway, a daughter, Kylie Nicole Powell, August 3
Michelle Martin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Araeli Rydleah Martin, August 3
Derrick Leroy Burgess Jr and Kristian Nicole Elliott Martin of Conway, a son, Jakobi Wilson Burgess, August 3
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
