Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

July 13, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Michael and Janeva Dougan of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jacob Matthew Dougan, June 26

Steven and Christina Kennedy of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Scarlett Gray Kennedy, July 2

Charles Howard and Courtney Mauldin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Charlotte Grace Howard, July 4

Jason Brown and Brittany Rouse of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Jaselle A’maya Brown, July 6

Conway Medical Center

Justin and Kaylee Maze of Conway, a daughter, Brooklyn Grace Maze, June 24

Jinbin Huang and Yanling Liang of Conway, a daughter, Joy Huang, June 25

Michael and Jaclyn DiGiorgio of Conway, a son, Sebastian Kit DiGiorgio, June 25

Ty Sessions and Jade Brown of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Chloe Mae Sessions, June 26

Logan and Schyler Bissonette of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kamden Paul Bissonette, June 26

Michael and Ashley Ramsey of Longs, a daughter, Abigail Turner Fayssoux Ramsey, June 27

Darius Wright and Rena Wilson of Conway, a son, Bryson Traivon Wright, June 27

Jose Sibaja and Yasmin Pena Reynoso of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jack Alexander Sibaja, June 27

Savannah Shortt and Nicolas Buffkin of Conway, a daughter, Riley Elizabeth Buffkin, June 27

Benjamin Pressley and Meosha McCray of Conway, a son, Preston Lee Pressley, June 28

Anthony and Candice Rabon of Aynor, a son, Coley Michael Rabon, June 28

Jose Victor Vega and Sofia Maldonado of Galivants Ferry, a son, Jay Victor Vega Maldonado, June 28

Caleb and Cierra Boyd of Conway, a son, Dayton Lee Boyd, June 28

Jairo Munoz Esqueda and Videa Gomez Lopez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sofia Munoz-Gomez, June 28

Travis and Kara Mullen of Conway, a son, Endrik Franklin Mullen, June 29

Josh and Heather Mincey of Conway, a daughter, Ally Rose Mincey, June 29

Brian Woodruff and Kara Fletcher of Conway, a son, Brysan Jax Woodruff, June 29

Nickolas Sanderson and Kalie Neves of Conway, a daughter, Kinlea Grace Sanderson, July 2

Enrique Estudillo Toledo and Eneida Rios Martinez of Myrtle Beach a daughter, Dayani Estudillo Rios, July 2

Hector and Haidy Diaz of Conway, a daughter, Mila Jamin Diaz, July 2

Ryan Soderberg and Autumn Knott of Conway, a daughter, Lilly Lourse Soderberg, July 2

Morgan and Heather Roundtree of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emma Lynn Roundtree, July 3

George and McKenna Caraballo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isabella Pauline Caraballo, July 3

David Prevatte and Morgan Nicol of Conway, a daughter, VeraBella Nicole Prevatte, July 3

Ulisses DA Cruz Peixoto and Cynthia Layla Machado Ribeiro of Myrtle Beach, a son, Matheus Ribeiro Peixoto, July 4

Matthew and Ashley Cooper of Conway, a daughter, Kinley Rain Cooper, July 5

Ryan Westphal and Amanda Brinson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Xander Michael Westphal, July 5

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  