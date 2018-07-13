Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Michael and Janeva Dougan of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jacob Matthew Dougan, June 26
Steven and Christina Kennedy of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Scarlett Gray Kennedy, July 2
Charles Howard and Courtney Mauldin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Charlotte Grace Howard, July 4
Jason Brown and Brittany Rouse of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Jaselle A’maya Brown, July 6
Conway Medical Center
Justin and Kaylee Maze of Conway, a daughter, Brooklyn Grace Maze, June 24
Jinbin Huang and Yanling Liang of Conway, a daughter, Joy Huang, June 25
Michael and Jaclyn DiGiorgio of Conway, a son, Sebastian Kit DiGiorgio, June 25
Ty Sessions and Jade Brown of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Chloe Mae Sessions, June 26
Logan and Schyler Bissonette of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kamden Paul Bissonette, June 26
Michael and Ashley Ramsey of Longs, a daughter, Abigail Turner Fayssoux Ramsey, June 27
Darius Wright and Rena Wilson of Conway, a son, Bryson Traivon Wright, June 27
Jose Sibaja and Yasmin Pena Reynoso of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jack Alexander Sibaja, June 27
Savannah Shortt and Nicolas Buffkin of Conway, a daughter, Riley Elizabeth Buffkin, June 27
Benjamin Pressley and Meosha McCray of Conway, a son, Preston Lee Pressley, June 28
Anthony and Candice Rabon of Aynor, a son, Coley Michael Rabon, June 28
Jose Victor Vega and Sofia Maldonado of Galivants Ferry, a son, Jay Victor Vega Maldonado, June 28
Caleb and Cierra Boyd of Conway, a son, Dayton Lee Boyd, June 28
Jairo Munoz Esqueda and Videa Gomez Lopez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sofia Munoz-Gomez, June 28
Travis and Kara Mullen of Conway, a son, Endrik Franklin Mullen, June 29
Josh and Heather Mincey of Conway, a daughter, Ally Rose Mincey, June 29
Brian Woodruff and Kara Fletcher of Conway, a son, Brysan Jax Woodruff, June 29
Nickolas Sanderson and Kalie Neves of Conway, a daughter, Kinlea Grace Sanderson, July 2
Enrique Estudillo Toledo and Eneida Rios Martinez of Myrtle Beach a daughter, Dayani Estudillo Rios, July 2
Hector and Haidy Diaz of Conway, a daughter, Mila Jamin Diaz, July 2
Ryan Soderberg and Autumn Knott of Conway, a daughter, Lilly Lourse Soderberg, July 2
Morgan and Heather Roundtree of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emma Lynn Roundtree, July 3
George and McKenna Caraballo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isabella Pauline Caraballo, July 3
David Prevatte and Morgan Nicol of Conway, a daughter, VeraBella Nicole Prevatte, July 3
Ulisses DA Cruz Peixoto and Cynthia Layla Machado Ribeiro of Myrtle Beach, a son, Matheus Ribeiro Peixoto, July 4
Matthew and Ashley Cooper of Conway, a daughter, Kinley Rain Cooper, July 5
Ryan Westphal and Amanda Brinson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Xander Michael Westphal, July 5
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
