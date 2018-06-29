Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Akeem Sherman and Justice Blocker of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Royalty Sa’rale Blocker, June 18
David Gautheir and Ryan Smith of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ryker Christian Gauthier, June 21
Conway Medical Center
Tamika Parker of Conway, a son, Tymel RaQuin Wilson, June 17
Toni Elliott of Loris, a daughter, Presley Elizabeth Elliott, June 18
Curtis Lockridge and Taylor Ruane of Myrtle Beach, a son, Asher Nathaniel Lockridge, June 18
Robert and Christine Cooper of Myrtle Beach, a son, Austin Josef Cooper, June 19
Matthew and Mikayla Gould of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Autumn Anne Gould, June 19
Tiffany Garlock of Myrtle Beach, a son, James Michael Berry Jr, June 20
Kenny and Chanelle Trowbridge of Conway, a son, Jeremiah Louis Trowbridge, June 21
Asia Gayden of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jeremiah Angel Smith, June 21
Juwan and Anjelica Hanna of Georgetown, a son, Jaxson Terrell Hanna, June 22
Stephen Enzor and Keri Hammond of Conway, a daughter, Ansley Louise Enzor, June 22
E`Naisa Smalls of Conway, a son, A`Shton Jagwon Allsbrooks, June 22
Justin Jackson and Jordyn Long of Conway, a son, Sawyer Blake Jackson, June 23
Antoinette Fleming of Conway, a son Akeem Amori Johnson, June 24
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
