Hundreds of bikers hang out on Grand Strand’s north end

Bikers pass barricades set-up on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
D.J.s play tunes as Bikefest attendees dance in Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikers enter Atlantic Beach through a “chute” from North Myrtle Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikefest participants dance in the streets of Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Myrtle Beach Hooters was a popular location for Bikefest participants to gather Friday. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Myrtle Beach Hooters was a popular location for Bikefest participants to gather Friday. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Mannequins litter the ground outside a vendors tent at Atlantic Beach Bikefest. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikers cruise into the Hooters in Myrtle Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Andrew Bennett hosts a shell game outside the Myrtle Beach Hooters where many Bikefest attendees gathered Friday. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Stunt riders perform at Atlantic Beach Bikefest Friday. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikers party to the sounds of a D.J. at Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikers party to the sounds of a D.J. at Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Hooters on the North end of Myrtle Beach was a popular hang out for Bikefest bikers on Friday. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Rebecca Riley of Washington, D.C., a member of the biker group “Triple Threat” wears a black widow pendant while visiting the Hooter’s restaurant. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A vendor gives pedicab rides in Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Police patrol the streets of Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Hooters on the North end of Myrtle Beach was a popular hang out for Bikefest bikers on Friday. The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest got underway today. Despite record high temperatures, bikers still came to enjoy the street festival.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikers cruise through North Myrtle Beach on Friday as the Atlantic Beach Bikefest heats up.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikers ride a traffic chute that was implemented Friday in North Myrtle Beach.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikers ride a traffic chute that was implemented Friday in North Myrtle Beach.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Bikers cruise through North Myrtle Beach on Friday as the Atlantic Beach Bikefest heats up.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com