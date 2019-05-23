North Myrtle Beach creates chute for bikefest goers. Here’s how to navigate the area

The party continued into morning at Atlantic Beach Bikefest on Friday night While Myrtle Beach saw relatively low bike traffic on Friday night, the party continued at Atlantic Beach until the early morning hours for Atlantic Beach Bikefest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK While Myrtle Beach saw relatively low bike traffic on Friday night, the party continued at Atlantic Beach until the early morning hours for Atlantic Beach Bikefest.

A traffic chute is going up early Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach ahead of Memorial Day weekend for motorists entering Atlantic Beach.

The chute — on the northbound side of Highway 17 from 37th Avenue South to 27th Avenue South — will create a “protected” lane for motorists and motorcyclists driving into the area for Atlantic Beach Bikefest, according to a release from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

There is no way out of the chute until motorists reach Atlantic Beach. The city said the chute will allow others not visiting for bikefest to continue on to their destinations, while providing a dedicated lane for those entering Atlantic Beach.

Public works will erect the traffic chute at 5 a.m. Friday and it will be in place through Memorial Day.

