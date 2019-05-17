Who’s a good boy? The race for the cutest Harley Bike week passenger is over

Bikeweek Ritual: Murrells Inlet community offer roadside greetings to bikers
Every evening during the annual Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, members of the Jensens community gather on the side of Highway 17 Business in lawn chairs and golf carts to greet bikers rolling into Murrells Inlet. May 15, 2019.
Throw out all of our impartiality now, because we’ve found the cutest Harley Bike Week passenger maybe ever.
On the way to an assignment Friday morning, two journalists with The Sun News passed the best boy/girl ever in a cute dog strapped onto its apparent owner’s Harley.
We’re thinking it’s possibly “a good girl” since the small dog is sporting adorable pink goggles with its trendy biker helmet.
The Rat Hole in Myrtle Beach has been hosting its motorcycle rodeo for the last 18 years, as well as pudding wrestling, creating a group of loyal bikers who come during the annual spring Harley Davidson rally event in the South Carolina.
