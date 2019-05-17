Who’s a good boy? The race for the cutest Harley Bike week passenger is over

Bikeweek Ritual: Murrells Inlet community offer roadside greetings to bikers Every evening during the annual Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, members of the Jensens community gather on the side of Highway 17 Business in lawn chairs and golf carts to greet bikers rolling into Murrells Inlet. May 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every evening during the annual Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, members of the Jensens community gather on the side of Highway 17 Business in lawn chairs and golf carts to greet bikers rolling into Murrells Inlet. May 15, 2019.

Throw out all of our impartiality now, because we’ve found the cutest Harley Bike Week passenger maybe ever.

On the way to an assignment Friday morning, two journalists with The Sun News passed the best boy/girl ever in a cute dog strapped onto its apparent owner’s Harley.

We’re thinking it’s possibly “a good girl” since the small dog is sporting adorable pink goggles with its trendy biker helmet.

Harley Bike Week in Myrtle Beach brings even the cutest dog to town. Anna Young ayoung@thesunnews.com

It’s not the first adorable pup we’ve seen this week.

And we’d never forget these three from seven years ago.