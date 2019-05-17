Myrtle Beach Bike Rallies

Who’s a good boy? The race for the cutest Harley Bike week passenger is over

Bikeweek Ritual: Murrells Inlet community offer roadside greetings to bikers

Every evening during the annual Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, members of the Jensens community gather on the side of Highway 17 Business in lawn chairs and golf carts to greet bikers rolling into Murrells Inlet. May 15, 2019. By
Up Next
Every evening during the annual Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, members of the Jensens community gather on the side of Highway 17 Business in lawn chairs and golf carts to greet bikers rolling into Murrells Inlet. May 15, 2019. By

Throw out all of our impartiality now, because we’ve found the cutest Harley Bike Week passenger maybe ever.

On the way to an assignment Friday morning, two journalists with The Sun News passed the best boy/girl ever in a cute dog strapped onto its apparent owner’s Harley.

We’re thinking it’s possibly “a good girl” since the small dog is sporting adorable pink goggles with its trendy biker helmet.

IMG_1186.JPG
Harley Bike Week in Myrtle Beach brings even the cutest dog to town. Anna Young ayoung@thesunnews.com

It’s not the first adorable pup we’ve seen this week.

MYB_0516bikerrodeo09
The annual motorcycle rodeos are held daily at The Rat Hole during the Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally with events such as the waitress carry, keg roll, balloon toss and bite the weiner contests. May 15, 2019. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com


And we’d never forget these three from seven years ago.

IMG_512bikers_jbm01.JPG_2_1_UN51F7NC.JPG
“Last time I came here, Myrtle Beach, I had Oliver. I had to put him down last year. Olive, here, is his granddaughter,” Don Shelton says of his three riding partners while stopping to refuel on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, May 12, 2012. Shelton said he switches off which dog rides on his chest and which two ride in the carrier. On Saturday, it’s Molly’s turn on his chest with Olive (left) and Missy in the carrier. Shelton and his partners rode down from Lewiston, Michigan. Photo by Janet Blackmon Morgan / jblackmon@thesunnews.com File photo

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
  Comments  