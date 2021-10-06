Local

Student threat at Myrtle Beach Middle School prompts increased police presence

A student made a threat at Myrtle Beach Middle School that prompted an increased police presence Wednesday, according to police and Horry County Schools officials.

The threat was made late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier wouldn’t go into detail about the threat, but “officers have determined that students and staff are not in danger,” a Facebook post from MBPD reads.

The student who made the threat was questioned Tuesday night, and not allowed to attend the school, according to police.

Additional officers have been assigned to the school and will remain throughout the day.

Parents of students at the school received a memo from Myrtle Beach Middle School Principal Janice Christy informing them of the increased police presence. Students should be aware of the consequences of making threats and should report any threatening activity to school leaders or law enforcement, officials said.

