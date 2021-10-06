A new rehab hospital is planned for Horry County. Here’s what you need to know.

Tidelands Health is eyeing the southern end of Horry County for a new rehabilitation hospital in response to the area’s growth and need.

The inpatient hospital needs state approval before it can be built, but the plan is to add 36 beds meant for various rehabilitation purposes inside the planned Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital at the intersection of highways 31 and 707, according to a news release from Tidelands.

The hospital system submitted a certificate of need application to the state health department for the rehab hospital Wednesday.

“Inpatient rehabilitation hospitals are a critical component of our region’s continuum of care,” said Bruce Bailey, Tidelands Health president and CEO. “Bodies are healed and lives are restored every day at our rehabilitation hospitals in Murrells Inlet and Little River, and we look forward to working with our partners at Encompass Health to bring this critically important service to the people of south Horry County and surrounding areas.”

The planned hospital is expected to cost $28.2 million and add 65 jobs to the community, the release said. The hospital aims to address many conditions, including strokes and neurological disorders, spinal cord injuries and COVID-19.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has identified a need of 40 rehabilitation beds in Horry County.

This is one of several planned hospital facilities in Horry County, as other hospital systems are also attempting to construct new buildings to add hospital beds in the area. Two other planned Tidelands facilities, Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital and Tidelands Health Extended Care Hospital, are either approved by the state or awaiting approval.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 12:31 PM.